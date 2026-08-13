Google drops 2026 Pixel 11 series with Tensor G6 processor, new Fold, new Watch 5 and Pixel Tag

Today, Google dropped its 2026 Pixel hardware and the focus is clear – deliver more practical AI help, better cameras that are easier to use, and a few thoughtful hardware touches that actually change how you use the devices day to day.

The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are available for pre-order now and hit shelves on 20 August. The Pixel Watch 5 joins them on the same schedule, while a new Pixel Tag arrives later. Australian recommended retail prices start at A$1,499 for the base Pixel 11.

For years, Google have iterated to mature products across a number of categories and Australian buyers who bought into the Pixel dream will be looking closely at the new devices and wondering if it’s time to upgrade.

Phones now start at 256 GB storage, with the higher storage options better support the media created and increased file sizes that come from better cameras. You can pre-orders are live at the Google Store and major retailers, with some telco and retail partners already stacking trade-in credits, bonus accessories or plan discounts.

Hardware refinement finally shrinks the camera bump

The most immediately practical change across the core smartphone lineup is a radical diet for the rear camera bar. On the entry Pixel 11, Google reduced the camera bar thickness by 40 percent compared to prior base models. When combined with an official case, the phone lies completely flat without wobble.

All three standard slab models feature an IP68 ingress protection rating, satin metal frames, and polished glass backs. The standard Pixel 11 arrives in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost, and Obsidian. For the Pro models, Google selected Canyon, Fog, Olive, and a matte Obsidian finish.

Screen visibility in harsh outdoor lighting has received a necessary boost. The Super Actua displays on the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL reach up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. Google has applied a new anti-scratch glass coating that claims double the scratch resistance of last year’s panel, paired with the drop-resistant architecture introduced in recent generations.

Google is introducing a notification concept dubbed HiLight on the Pro models and the Fold. Integrated into the rear camera bar around the flash, multi-coloured LED lights emit subtle, glanceable glows when the device is placed face down. It displays distinct light patterns when Gemini is processing voice commands, and allows users to assign custom colours to priority contacts so urgent calls can be identified without picking up the phone.

Power delivery has also seen an upgrade. Built-in Pixelsnap magnetic mounting is standard, alongside Qi 2.2 25W wireless charging compatibility on the Pixel 11 and 11 Pro. Wired charging speeds have increased across the board, with the Pixel 11 Pro XL delivering up to 15 hours of battery life from a 15-minute top-up when paired with Google’s 45W USB-C charger.

Tensor G6 focuses on efficiency and post-quantum security

Under the bonnet, the entire phone family relies on Google’s new Tensor G6 system on a chip. Previous Tensor iterations struggled with efficiency and heat output when pushed hard. The Tensor G6 addresses this with a redesigned CPU structure that delivers 25 percent faster web browsing speeds and 15 percent quicker app launches.

On-device artificial intelligence tasks are handled by a upgraded TPU that offers 50 percent more compute capacity. Running the latest Gemini Nano model, Tensor G6 handles local AI commands up to 3.5 times faster while consuming up to 3.5 times less energy during background operations like video streaming over local Wi-Fi and 5G networks.

Security infrastructure gets a fundamental shift with the addition of the Titan M3 security chip. Integrated directly with Tensor G6, the architecture introduces post-quantum cryptography to the device secure boot process, protecting system integrity against future decryption methodologies.

“Our 11th generation of Pixel phones bring refined hardware that’s built to last, upgraded cameras, and more proactive Gemini support, powered by the new Google Tensor G6 chip.” Rory Charlston, Director, Device and Services Business, Google Australia and New Zealand.

Google continues its industry-leading software commitment by offering seven years of operating system upgrades, security patches, and periodic Pixel Drop updates. Pro tier buyers also receive six months of bundled Google AI Pro, which includes expanded Gemini usage caps, 5TB of cloud storage, and Google Health Premium access.

Pro camera upgrades deliver 120x zoom and faster night shots

Camera performance remains the primary selling point for the Pixel line, and the underlying optics have received substantial hardware shifts rather than simple software processing tweaks.

The standard Pixel 11 upgrades to a larger 48-megapixel primary sensor that captures 56 percent more light than its predecessor. It relies on Tensor G6 processing to extend its 5x optical telephoto lens up to 30x Super Zoom.

On the Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL, the main sensor has been completely replaced with a larger unit designed for higher dynamic range. The 48-megapixel telephoto camera features a 30 percent larger sensor for improved light sensitivity, enabling optical Portrait Mode at 5x zoom and digital extension up to 120x Pro Zoom.

Low-light performance gets a major speed boost. Thanks to a redesigned Image Signal Processor built into the Tensor G6 silicon, Night Sight processing is up to 4.5 times faster, drastically reducing motion blur when taking photos in dark Australian venues or outdoors after sunset.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets lighter, tougher, and less creased

Foldable hardware has suffered from challenges in previous versions and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold tackles these directly. The device is nearly 10 percent lighter and 1mm thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, making it significantly more comfortable to slip into a pair of jeans. It maintains an official IP68 dust and water resistance rating, backed by a new glass fiber composite rear cover designed to resist cracking under impact.

Engineers replaced the old folding mechanism with a gearless hinge featuring a wider bend radius and thicker inner display glass layer. This structural change reduces the visible crease line while making the entire folding mechanism three times more durable than the previous generation. The outer cover screen utilizes high-strength ceramic glass, and both internal and external panels now match the slab phones with peak brightness levels reaching 3,600 nits.

Equipped with 16GB of RAM as standard, the Fold introduces software refinements tailored to its larger aspect ratio. A new App Bubbles system lets users dock active applications into the bottom corner of the inner display for quick multitasking access. Charging options include 30W wired charging (50 percent battery in 30 minutes) and 25W Qi 2.2 wireless charging.

Pixel Watch 5 brings 3,000 nits, offline AI, and actionable health data

Alongside the phone hardware, Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 5. Available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, the wearable moves away from lightweight fashion styling toward serious fitness tracking and modular repairability.

The watch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated platform paired with a custom dual-chip coprocessor architecture. With 50 percent more RAM and a 12 percent CPU clock speed boost, system responsiveness is 20 percent faster than the Pixel Watch 4.

The front of the watch features a domed Actua 360 Display pushing 3,000 nits peak brightness, making workout stats effortlessly readable under direct sunlight. Battery life is rated at up to 40 hours on the 45mm model and 30 hours on the 41mm variant. Under the hood, Google designed a repairable architectural frame, simplifying battery and screen replacements for certified repair centres.

For runners and cyclists, GPS tracking accuracy has been doubled in urban environments. The positioning system uses 3D environmental building models derived from Google Maps combined with real-time atmospheric data from regional weather stations to eliminate signal bounce in city centres like Sydney and Melbourne.

On-device AI processing enables Raise to Talk commands for Gemini to run completely offline without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. Intuitive one-handed double-pinch gestures allow users to accept recommendations, reply to incoming messages, or clear alerts without touching the screen.

Health capabilities now center on long-term trends rather than immediate daily vanity metrics. Moving beyond basic heart rate tracking, the new Health Guardian system provides monthly summaries analyzing blood pressure trends, sleep breathing quality, and insulin resistance metrics based on clinical sensor models.

Australian pricing, availability, and ecosystem additions

Google also announced minor updates to its surrounding accessory line. The Pixel Buds Pro receive refined active noise cancellation profiles and seamless switching enhancements via updated firmware, while the Pixel Tag tracking tile integrates directly with Android’s crowdsourced Find My Device network.

All announced devices are available for pre-order in Australia today, with store availability beginning August 20, 2026 through the online Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone.

Local Australian recommended retail pricing is structured as follows:

Pixel 11 (256GB): A$1,499 Pixel 11 Pro (256GB): A$1,849

Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB): A$2,099 Pixel 11 Pro Fold (256GB): A$2,799

Pixel Watch 5 (41mm Wi-Fi): A$649 Pixel Watch 5 (45mm Wi-Fi): A$699

Pixel Watch 5 (41mm LTE): A$829 Pixel Watch 5 (45mm LTE): A$879

For more information, head to Google Store.