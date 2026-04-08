Google updates Gemini with new mental health tools and A$46 million in global funding

Google is making a significant push into the mental health space today by announcing a series of major updates to its Gemini AI platform. The changes are designed to streamline how users in crisis connect with human support while providing substantial financial backing to global help lines.

With mental health challenges impacting over one billion people globally, the tech giant is looking to leverage its AI expertise to provide better outcomes. This latest move focuses on creating a “one-touch” path to support and ensuring the AI responds appropriately to sensitive human situations.

The four primary ways Google is providing support include:

Better access to crisis support : Gemini features a new, simplified “one-touch” interface that immediately connects users to crisis hotlines via chat, call, or text when it detects potential self-harm or suicide-related conversations.

: Gemini features a new, simplified “one-touch” interface that immediately connects users to crisis hotlines via chat, call, or text when it detects potential self-harm or suicide-related conversations. Scaling global support impact : Google.org is providing A$46 million in funding over three years to help global hotlines scale their capacity and is providing AI-powered training simulations for staff and volunteers.

: Google.org is providing A$46 million in funding over three years to help global hotlines scale their capacity and is providing AI-powered training simulations for staff and volunteers. Improving acute situation responses : The AI is being trained by clinical and safety teams to recognize mental health crises and respond by encouraging help-seeking behaviors rather than validating harmful thoughts.

: The AI is being trained by clinical and safety teams to recognize mental health crises and respond by encouraging help-seeking behaviors rather than validating harmful thoughts. Protecting younger users: Specific guardrails for minors prevent Gemini from acting as a human companion or creating emotional dependence, while also safeguarding against bullying and harassment.

Streamlining the path to crisis support

One of the most immediate changes users will notice is a redesigned interface within Gemini. When the AI recognises a conversation indicating a potential crisis related to suicide or self-harm, it will now surface a simplified “one-touch” module.

This interface allows users to immediately chat, call, text, or visit a crisis hotline website without navigating through layers of text. It has been developed alongside clinical experts to ensure the connection to care is as effective and immediate as possible.

Once this support module is activated, the option to reach out for professional help remains visible throughout the rest of the conversation. This ensures that help is never more than a single tap away if the situation escalates or the user changes their mind.

“We’re updating Gemini to streamline the path to support for those who need it, and providing $30 million to support crisis helplines around the world.” Dr Megan Jones Bell, Director of Clinical, Google.

Massive funding boost for global hotlines

Alongside the software updates, Google.org has committed A$46 million (US$30 million) in funding over the next three years to support global crisis hotlines. This investment is aimed at scaling the capacity of these essential services to handle the increasing volume of people seeking help.

Part of this initiative involves an expanded partnership with ReflexAI to help social sector organisations grow their mental health services. This includes A$6 million in direct funding and the integration of Gemini into training suites for volunteers.

Google.org Fellows will also provide pro-bono technical expertise to help evolve a platform called Prepare. This system uses AI-powered simulations to train staff for the difficult, high-stakes conversations they face every day.

Training Gemini for acute mental health situations

Google is being very clear that while Gemini is a useful tool for information, it is not a replacement for professional therapy or clinical care. However, the company acknowledges that people are already using the tool to discuss complex personal topics.

The engineering and clinical teams have been training the model to better recognise when a user might be in an acute mental health situation. The goal is to steer the AI away from validating harmful behaviours or confirming false beliefs held by the user.

Instead, the model is being tuned to gently distinguish subjective experiences from objective facts. It aims to prioritise human connection by directing users toward real-world resources rather than attempting to provide “therapy” itself.

Specific protections for younger Australians

Safety for younger users is a high priority in this update, with specific guardrails designed to prevent emotional dependence on the AI. These “persona protections” prevent Gemini from claiming to be human or possessing human attributes.

The AI is also programmed to avoid using language that simulates intimacy or expresses personal needs, which helps prevent minors from forming an unhealthy bond with the software. These safeguards also include strict measures against encouraging bullying or harassment.

“Our safety efforts continue to evolve and reflect our ongoing commitment to creating a healthy and positive digital environment where young people can explore and learn with confidence.” Laurie Richardson, VP of Trust and Safety, Google.

A long-term commitment to responsible AI

These updates represent a significant step in Google’s long-term strategy to integrate health expertise with its generative AI products. By involving clinicians in the design process, they are attempting to mitigate the risks inherent in large language models.

The company remains encouraged by the potential for AI to make mental health support more accessible and compassionate. As these tools continue to improve, the focus remains on ensuring they act as a bridge to human help rather than a barrier.

For more information, head to https://gemini.google.com