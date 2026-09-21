Googlebook is a new device type, blends Android and ChromeOS into an AI-powered suite of devices from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus and Acer

For more than a decade, Android owners have had to accept a fragmented multi-device life. You carry a capable, versatile computer in your pocket, but the moment you sit down at a desk, your laptop treats your phone like complete stranger. Apple nailed the cross-device formula years ago with AirDrop, Universal Clipboard, and seamless continuity between iOS and macOS. On the other side of the fence, Windows and Phone Link have always felt like an awkward afterthought held together by duct tape.

Today, Google is finally fixing that long-standing gap. The company has officially announced Googlebook, an entirely new category of portable computers engineered to tightly weave Android into a desktop workstation environment.

Instead of resurrecting a niche, first-party Pixelbook experiment that only a handful of enthusiasts would buy, Google has partnered directly with established hardware giants including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. In Australia, prices kick off from an accessible entry point of A$899 for Acer’s convertible, scaling right up through premium, flagship ultrabooks. Pre-orders open today, with retail units landing locally on 5 October.

Solving the mobile and desktop divide

Globally, more than three billion people use Android handsets, yet the vast majority switch over to legacy desktop platforms the minute serious typing is required. Googlebook attacks that daily disconnect via a purpose-built operating system called Googlebook OS.

Under the hood, Google has unified the multi-window desktop window management of ChromeOS with a native Android application stack running on top of a custom Linux kernel. This architecture delivers the battery efficiency, instant wake, and lightweight application ecosystem of mobile hardware, backed by the windowing flexibility and input precision of a traditional laptop.

The continuity features here solve genuine everyday annoyances:

Automatic onboarding: Turning on a Googlebook instantly imports your Wi-Fi networks, saved passwords, and key settings directly from your Android handset using end-to-end encryption.

Continue On: Start reading a lengthy document, research article, or email draft on your commute, flip open your Googlebook, and pick up the exact same task on your screen immediately.

Integrated Files: The desktop Files application directly surfaces photos, downloads, and documents stored locally on your connected phone, removing the need to email attachments to yourself or rely on slow third-party cloud transfers.

Cast My Apps: If you need to access a dedicated mobile application, such as ordering food delivery or approving a two-factor security prompt, you can mirror and run the phone app inside an isolated desktop window.

Premium hardware with no cheap compromises

Early Chromebooks earned an unfortunate reputation for cheap, creaky plastic builds designed for primary school classrooms. Googlebook scraps that image entirely. Every single device across the launch portfolio uses premium materials, including machined aluminium, magnesium alloy, and carbon fibre.

Google has also resurrected an iconic piece of hardware flair from the original Chromebook Pixel: the Glowbar. Mounted cleanly on the outer lid, the horizontal light bar illuminates during system boot, sweeps across to communicate battery levels at a glance, and animates when interacting with system intelligence. Google is even opening the Glowbar API to developers, allowing background processes and third-party tools to surface interactive alerts.

Core hardware specifications across the range include:

Processors : Choice between Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake) and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite silicon.

: Choice between Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake) and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite silicon. AI acceleration : Integrated neural processing units capable of delivering over 45 TOPS of on-device processing.

: Integrated neural processing units capable of delivering over 45 TOPS of on-device processing. Memory and storage : Baseline of 16GB RAM across every model, configurable up to 32GB, with fast 256GB or 512GB+ solid-state storage.

: Baseline of 16GB RAM across every model, configurable up to 32GB, with fast 256GB or 512GB+ solid-state storage. Displays : High-resolution touchscreens up to 2.8K OLED with 500 nits peak brightness for outdoor visibility.

: High-resolution touchscreens up to 2.8K OLED with 500 nits peak brightness for outdoor visibility. Battery life : Quiet thermal designs delivering up to 14 hours of local video playback and 16 hours of continuous web browsing.

: Quiet thermal designs delivering up to 14 hours of local video playback and 16 hours of continuous web browsing. Inputs and sound: Backlit keyboards with a dedicated Google key replacing the legacy Windows key, spacious haptic glass touchpads, and multi-speaker arrays with Dolby Atmos support.

The Australian launch models

The launch lineup covers multiple sizes, form factors, and processing platforms:

Acer Googlebook 14 : Starting at A$899, this 14-inch convertible features an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, a 2.8K OLED touch screen, an aluminium and magnesium chassis, and a lightweight 1.13kg frame.

: Starting at A$899, this 14-inch convertible features an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, a 2.8K OLED touch screen, an aluminium and magnesium chassis, and a lightweight 1.13kg frame. Dell XPS Googlebook : Starting at A$1,199, Dell brings its signature machined aluminium styling to a 1.0kg ultraportable sporting a 13.4-inch 2.5K touch panel and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processing.

: Starting at A$1,199, Dell brings its signature machined aluminium styling to a 1.0kg ultraportable sporting a 13.4-inch 2.5K touch panel and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processing. ASUS Googlebook 14 : Starting at A$1,299, this travel-ready 1.0kg machine features Intel Core Ultra silicon, a 2.8K OLED touch display, and a smooth haptic trackpad.

: Starting at A$1,299, this travel-ready 1.0kg machine features Intel Core Ultra silicon, a 2.8K OLED touch display, and a smooth haptic trackpad. HP Googlebook 14 : Starting at A$1,299, HP combines Snapdragon X Elite silicon with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch panel, all-aluminium construction, and dual biometric authentication via fingerprint and facial recognition.

: Starting at A$1,299, HP combines Snapdragon X Elite silicon with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch panel, all-aluminium construction, and dual biometric authentication via fingerprint and facial recognition. Lenovo Googlebook 15: Starting at A$1,299, Lenovo targets heavy multitasking with a larger 15.3-inch 2.8K OLED display, magnesium-alloy and carbon fibre body, Dolby Atmos audio, and Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 power weighing 1.28kg.

On-device AI is just the start, agentic tasks to follow

Rather than treating generative tools as an isolated browser sidekick, Googlebook bakes Gemini directly into daily system interactions.

A standout capability is Magic Pointer. By simply wiggling your mouse cursor over any window, document, or video, Gemini multimodal vision reads what is on screen to summarise complex briefing papers, translate foreign text, or extract calendar entries from unstructured emails. Alongside the keyboard, a dedicated Rambler tool lets you speak your mind in conversational stream-of-consciousness bursts, automatically formatting messy audio thoughts into structured outlines, meeting notes, and actionable task lists.

While having Gemini sitting on your desktop is handy right now, the deeper play here is autonomous, agentic task execution. For developers and technical creators, Googlebook includes Antigravity, Google’s dedicated agent development platform, alongside a full terminal environment to execute tools like Claude CLI.

This is where the platform hints at its real future. By bundling a 12-month access offer to Gemini Spark alongside native Antigravity workflows, Google is laying the groundwork for background digital labour. Imagine delegating a deep research query, code refactoring task, or multi-step workflow on your laptop, closing the lid, slipping it into your backpack, and letting cloud agents like Spark continue executing the workload remotely so your results are waiting when you arrive at your next stop.

Underpinning these automated developer tools is serious protection: a Level 5 security-certified hypervisor powered by pKVM isolation, running alongside the Google Titan hardware root of trust.

Practical desktop software and games

Web tasks are handled by the full desktop release of Google Chrome, complete with complete extension support, developer tools, and syncing.

For local apps, users gain access to the Google Play Store, cleanly sorted to prioritize applications optimized for physical keyboards, mice, and large screens. Creative suites such as Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom run natively.

Gaming also receives proper attention. Through Google Play Games, more than 20,000 titles are available on day one, with the Level Up initiative actively tuning top mobile games for large displays and keyboard control. For gamers looking to tackle modern AAA blockbusters, Google has bundled 12 months of NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud streaming, bypassing the need for bulky, battery-draining discrete graphics cards.

Long-term support and value

Hardware is only as good as the software longevity supporting it. Google is guaranteeing 10 years of automatic operating system updates and security patches for every Googlebook.

On top of the 10-year support lifecycle, buyers get 12 months of Google AI Pro, which includes 5TB of cloud storage and Gemini Advanced access, alongside a three-month subscription to YouTube Premium for eligible accounts.

Googlebook represents the most serious attempt yet to give Android owners an integrated hardware ecosystem that rivals Apple without trapping buyers into a single hardware brand.

For more information, head to Google Australia.