GoPro announces the Hero 8 Black, goes after Vloggers

The GoPro Hero 7 was announced on September 21st last year and just over 12 months on, there’s now a new an improved GoPro to replace it. The brand new HERO8 Black will cost (A$599.95).

The new model builds upon the success of previous models, while adding next-level video stabilisation with HyperSmooth 2.0. Also on offer is upgraded audio, customisable capture presets and a streamlined design.

In terms of brand new features, we now get TimeWarp 2.0, which automatically adjusts to your speed and can be slowed to real time with a tap – perfect for hyperlapse-style videos with unparalleled stabilisation.

“It’s been 15 years since the first GoPro camera, and from the start, we’ve been about enabling people to share their passions whether they’re fuelled by adrenaline or artistry. HERO8 Black, the Mods and MAX redefine what’s possible with a camera.” GoPro Founder and CEO Nick Woodman

Key Features of the $599.95 AUD HERO8 Black:

Streamlined Design – Frameless mounting with built-in folding mounting fingers, more pocketable and 14% lighter. The frameless design also makes changing batteries and SD cards even faster; plus, the lens is now 2x more impact resistant.

– Vloggers, pro filmmakers and aspiring creators can do more than they ever imagined with quick-loading accessories that bring flashes, microphones, LCD screens and more to HERO8 Black. HyperSmooth 2.0 – Improved overall baseline performance and dramatically improved stabilisation in pitch-axis movement. HyperSmooth 2.0 also features a new Boost mode that cranks up the stabilisation when desired. Plus, HyperSmooth 2.0 works in all resolutions and frame rates and features in-app horizon levelling.

– Automatically adjusts speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting. Tap to slow down to real time and again to speed back up. Digital Lenses – Toggle between Narrow, Linear, Wide and SuperView.

– Customise up to 10 presets, or use pre-loaded video presets for Standard, Activity, Cinematic and Slo-Mo shots for quick access to settings On-Screen Shortcuts – Customise your screen with the shortcuts to the features you use most.

– Record the moments 1.5 seconds before and after your shot, so you can choose the best single frame for the perfect 12-MP photo or share an amazing 4K 4:3 video. SuperPhoto with improved HDR – Capture killer 12-MP photos with improved HDR – while in motion or stationary – with reduced blur and serious detail even in low-lightareas.

– Stunning video resolution, with studio-quality bit rate options of up to 100 Mbps and 8x slo-mo ultra-high frame rate 1080p240 video. RAW in All Photo Modes – RAW mode delivers the most flexibility and is now available for time lapse and burst photos.

– Capture amazing time lapse videos at night in 4K, 2.7K 4:3, 1440p or 1080p, all processed in-camera. Live Streaming in 1080p – Get HyperSmooth stabilisation as you broadcast via the GoPro app and save footage to your SD card to check out later.

– Go hands-free with 14 voice commands in 15 languages and dialects; “GoPro, take a photo”. Advanced Wind-Noise Reduction – Enjoy crisper, clearer audio quality with a new front mic location and improved algorithms that actively filter out wind noise.

– Waterproof without a housing to 10 m. GPS-Enabled – Track speed, distance and elevation, then highlight them by adding stickers to videos in the GoPro app.

The HERO8 Black is available to preorder today at GoPro.com, with availability starting in just 2 weeks from now on the 15th of October. HERO8 will be available at select retail partners starting 20 October.

As always, GoPro has released a trailer, showing off the new camera in action.

The GoPro Hero 8 will also support a range of accessories that will deck the unit up with professional-grade audio (Media Mod: AUD$139.95), a front-facing display (Display Mod: AUD$139.95) and enhanced lighting (Light Mod: AUD$84.95) – allowing users to transform their camera into a production powerhouse. These Mods will be available to preorder from GoPro.com in December.

The GoPro MAX (AUD$799.95) is a new variant that’s versatile, like having three cameras in one. Waterproof to 16 feet, MAX can be used as a single lens max stabilised HERO camera, a dual lens 360 camera or the ultimate vlogging camera—all in one.

The camera includes Max Hypersmooth, in-camera horizon levelling, Max TimeWarp and Max SuperView – GoPro’s widest, most immersive field of view ever. A camera like no other, the MAX allows innovators to capture spherical images and videos at 5.6K.

The GoPro MAX is available to preorder today at GoPro.com, with shipments beginning 24 October. GoPro MAX will be available at select retail partners starting 24 October. You can watch the awesome MAX video here.