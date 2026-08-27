GoPro MISSION 1 PRO ILS brings 8K60 to Australian creators

For years, action cameras have been defined by a very specific set of constraints. You get a microscopic sensor, a fixed ultra wide angle plastic lens, and extreme barrel distortion. While that formula works brilliantly when bolted to the front of a dirt bike or a surfboard, it has consistently hit a wall the moment creators attempt serious cinematography. Getting genuine optical subject separation, pleasing bokeh, and realistic low light performance out of a crash camera setup was practically impossible without cumbersome third party housing hacks or extensive digital trickery.

GoPro is aiming to completely rewrite those rules with the release of the MISSION 1 PRO ILS. Rather than slapping on another digital filter or a clip-on conversion lens, GoPro has engineered an ultra compact 197g cinema body with a bare metal Micro Four Thirds lens mount. Paired with a massive 1-inch 50MP sensor, full sensor Open Gate recording, and 8K capture at up to 60 frames per second, this is a distinct shift into professional production territory.

The hardware shift from action cam to pocket cinema camera

The headline development here is the optical mount. The MISSION 1 PRO ILS integrates a standard mechanical Micro Four Thirds lens mount directly onto its weatherproof chassis. This is not a proprietary GoPro accessory fitting. You can take native manual MFT lenses from brands like Meike, 7Artisans, and Laowa, or use mechanical adapters to attach classic vintage glass, modern cinema PL glass, and specialty macro lenses.

There are no electronic contacts across the mount, which means your focus and aperture controls are completely mechanical. To ensure you do not miss critical focus on set, GoPro has built a dedicated Focus Assist tool directly into the rear touchscreen. This allows operators to magnify the live feed up to 8x before rolling. It is paired with customisable Focus Peaking that highlights sharp edges in bright contrasting colours, complete with a high sensitivity mode for low contrast scenes.

Tucked directly behind that bayonet mount is a 1.0-type 50MP sensor powered by GoPro’s next generation GP3 processor. For high dynamic range situations, the system can run a Quad Bayer 12MP mode in 4K Open Gate, delivering significantly cleaner shadows and better signal-to-noise ratios in poor lighting compared to standard compact cameras.

Class leading 8K recording and extreme frame rates

Where the MISSION 1 PRO ILS genuinely stands apart from compact mirrorless options is its video performance. The GP3 processor unlocks 8K video at up to 60 frames per second in standard 16:9, alongside 4K recording at a blistering 240 frames per second and 1440p capture at 480 frames per second.

Crucially for filmmakers, the camera supports full sensor Open Gate capture. Operators can shoot in 8K Open Gate at 30 frames per second or 4K Open Gate at 120 frames per second. Because Open Gate reads out the complete 4:3 image area from the sensor rather than cropping to widescreen, editors get massive flexibility in post production to reframe shots, create horizontal 16:9 master cuts, and generate high resolution 9:16 vertical exports without losing pixel density.

If you need dramatic high speed capture, the camera features a dedicated Burst Slo-Mo mode that records 10-second clips at 1080p and 960 frames per second, delivering a staggering 32x slow motion playback.

Pro colour pipelines and 32-bit float audio

GoPro has built a production pipeline tailored to professional workflows rather than basic social sharing.

Video capture supports 10-bit colour depth, Hybrid Log Gamma HDR, and the flat GP-Log2 profile with bitrates operating up to 240Mbps out of the box. Power users running the GoPro Labs experimental firmware can push those data rates even higher, reaching 300Mbps alongside custom stabilization tuning. Built-in Timecode Sync is also included, allowing multi-camera vehicle setups and multi-angle documentary shoots to align automatically in editing timelines.

On the audio front, the camera features an integrated four-microphone array that records dedicated 32-bit float WAV files. This effectively eliminates digital clipping on unpredictable film sets where exhaust notes, wind bursts, or sudden loud noises would otherwise ruin standard action camera audio tracks. The hardware also supports direct USB-C microphone input, automatic gain control, manual gain limiting, and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless audio connectivity.

Stabilisation is handled by GoPro’s HyperSmooth engine, which has been calibrated to work with rectilinear manual lenses spanning focal lengths from 6mm all the way up to 500mm, alongside five factory profiled fisheye lenses.

Power comes via the 2150mAh Enduro 2 battery. GoPro rates the runtime at over three hours of continuous 4K30 recording and more than five hours at 1080p30, supported by rapid charging through the USB-C port to minimise downtime between setups.

This is part of GoPro’s new Mission 1 range of cameras. I’ve had the MISSION 1 PRO in for a review for the past couple of weeks, stay tuned for our comprehensive full review coming soon to techAU.

Dedicated wireless monitoring with the MISSION Monitor app

Pulling manual focus on a small rear LCD while rigging a camera into a vehicle interior or onto an overhead gimbal rig is notoriously difficult. To solve this, GoPro has developed the MISSION Monitor app for iPhone and iPad running iOS 18 or later.

The application connects to the camera over a high bandwidth wireless link to transform your tablet or phone into a professional director’s monitor. The app includes:

Remote camera control to change resolutions, start recording, and manage storage

Real time LUT previews to monitor GP-Log2 footage in full colour on set

Real time Zebra exposure patterns to identify blown highlights

Pinch to zoom Focus Assist for precise wireless focus checks

Customisable frame guides, aspect ratio boxes, and centre point markers

Australian pricing and availability

The GoPro MISSION 1 PRO ILS is available for pre-order through the official GoPro online store, with local retail availability rolling out across Australian stockists in September.

Australian pricing is set at A$1,099.95 RRP for the standalone camera body. Active GoPro subscribers can access a discounted launch price of A$949.95. The companion MISSION Monitor app will be available as a free download from the Apple App Store starting 2 September. As a reminder, Micro Four Thirds lenses and lens adapters are sold separately.

For more information, head to GoPro.