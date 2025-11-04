More
    Government's Solar Sharer Offer to deliver 3hrs free power to Aussie Homes, demanding appliances get smarter

    Today, the Australian government unveiled the Solar Sharer Offer, a new initiative set to provide households with free electricity for at least 3 hours...
    Today, the Australian government unveiled the Solar Sharer Offer, a new initiative set to provide households with free electricity for at least 3 hours during peak solar times each day. This move aims to harness the nation’s world-leading rooftop solar installations, making renewable energy more accessible to everyone, including renters without their own panels. By shifting usage to these free windows, families can slash their power bills while contributing to a more efficient grid.

    To really take advantage of this offer, the most power-hungry applicances in our home need to get smarter. Our electric cars are perhaps the most sophisticated in terms of energy scheduling, allowing owners to program the charging at specific times of the day when the sun is shining and the power is free, or overnight when it’s cheaper, off-peak pricing.

    When it comes to other power hungry appliances like your dishwasher, washing machine and dryer, even your heating and cooling solution, all need to get smarter. Today, my washing machine is smart, but not smart enough. I can fill it with clothes, add laundry detergent, but the only option I have is to delay the cycle by a few hours. It is possible you could set things up before work at 8am, delay the start by 3hrs, or 5hrs, but you can’t simply schedule it to start at 11am.

    The same is true of my dishwasher, it also offers a delayed start, but isn’t an IoT device, connected to the internet for remote connection from my phone and remove start/start stop if I chose to manage when it runs.

    If this initiative from the Government is successful, I expect our home appliances will add the necessary features (and connectivty) for precise scheduling, much closer to what we have with EVs who really led the way on this.

    Over four million Australian homes already boast rooftop solar, generating more capacity than the remaining coal-fired power stations combined. The Solar Sharer Offer taps into this abundance, offering zero-cost power midday when wholesale prices often dip low or even negative. This not only benefits individual users but also reduces evening peak demands, potentially lowering costs across the entire system.

    Solar Sharer Explained

    This regulated retail offer will be mandatory for energy retailers in New South Wales, South-East Queensland, and South Australia starting from July next year. It requires a smart meter for participation, allowing households to run appliances, charge EVs, or cool their homes for free during the designated periods. Plans are in place to consult with other states for a potential rollout by 2027.

    Who Can Benefit?

    The offer is open to all households in the initial regions, whether they own solar panels or not, and extends to renters and apartment dwellers in embedded networks. Participants need to adjust their energy use to the free slots to maximise savings. This inclusivity ensures more Australians can join the solar revolution without upfront costs.

    System-Wide Advantages

    By encouraging daytime usage, the initiative minimises the need for expensive network upgrades and grid interventions. It promotes fairer energy pricing by stripping unnecessary costs from the Default Market Offer, like marketing expenses. Overall, it aligns environmental gains with pocket-friendly outcomes for homes and businesses.

    “Our Solar Sharer Offer means more Australians can be part of our world-leading rooftop solar take up. People who are able to move electricity use into the zero cost power period will benefit directly, whether they have solar panels or not and whether they own or rent, and the more people take up the offer and move their use, the greater the system benefits that lower costs for all electricity users will be.

    Free daytime power for families across Australia is proof that what’s good for the planet is good for your pocket. Australians deserve a fairer go when it comes to their energy bills. In our second term, we’re getting on with delivering reform to ensure that no household or business pays more than they should.

    Reform to the DMO will strip out unnecessary costs and expand protections to all standing offer customers and small customers in embedded networks, including renters and apartment dwellers.”

    Chris Bowen, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Australian Government.

    The government has opened consultations today, inviting feedback to refine these reforms through the department’s hub. This step ensures the offer reflects real-world needs and delivers maximum value. With Solar Sharer, Australia is poised to lead in making clean energy equitable and affordable.

    For more information, head to https://consult.dcceew.gov.au/solar-sharer-offer

