LAUNCH: Gozney brings the heat to smaller spaces with the new Arc Lite pizza oven

Gozney has established itself as a leader in outdoor cooking, and today they made that premium experience accessible to more Aussies. The company has officially launched their newest product, the Arc Lite, a compact powerhouse designed to bring chef-level performance to balconies, rooftops, and smaller backyards across Australia.

This new addition to the lineup takes the DNA of the flagship Arc series and shrinks it down into a more portable, lightweight form factor. While it may smaller, the Arc Lite doesn’t compromise on quality, oiffering pizza enthusiasts a high-quality, gas-powered portable pizza oven.

The oven is engineered to hit temperatures of 500°C, which is the magic number required to achieve that perfect crust in minutes. Achieved through Gozney’s signature lateral rolling flame, which mimics the heat dynamics of a traditional wood-fired oven by wrapping the food in consistent, even heat.

Professional performance in a compact footprint

The beauty of the Arc Lite lies in its simplicity and efficiency. Weighing in at just 12.0 kg, it is significantly easier to move around than its larger siblings, making it a great option for those who want to take their pizza game on the road to a mate’s place.

Despite the compact dimensions, you still get a generous 12-inch pizza capacity. The internal cooking floor features a high-performance 12mm stone that is designed to store and release heat evenly, ensuring you get those sought-after crispy, airy bases every single time.

Founder and CEO Tom Gozney is clearly passionate about making live-fire cooking more inclusive. He believes that the experience of gathering around a fire should be available to everyone, regardless of how much outdoor space they have at their disposal.

“Everyone deserves to experience cooking with real fire. That’s where Arc Lite comes in. It’s compact, powerful, and easy to use. You can place it on a balcony or take it to your mate’s, and it still kicks out the same flame and heat as our bigger ovens. What I love is how it changes the vibe when people get together. Suddenly everyone’s in it. Topping and turning pizzas, having a laugh. Those moments become the reason. That’s what Arc Lite is all about.” Tom Gozney, Founder & CEO, Gozney.

Built for ease of use

For those who might be intimidated by the learning curve of outdoor ovens, the Arc Lite is designed to be remarkably user-friendly. It features a fixed gas connection that simplifies the setup process and an intuitive front-facing control dial that makes managing the flame a breeze.

The control system is cleverly divided into two colour-coded zones to help users dial in the perfect temperature for different cooking styles. The High Flame Zone (red) is your go-to for preheating and high-heat tasks like Neapolitan pizzas or searing steaks at intense temperatures.

Switching over to the Low Flame Zone (blue) allows for a steadier, more gentle heat. This is ideal for New York-style pizzas that need a bit more time to crisp up the base without burning the toppings, or even deep-dish styles like Detroit or Chicago.

Versatility beyond the pizza stone

While pizza is obviously the star of the show here, Gozney is leaning into the versatility of the Arc Lite as a complete outdoor cooking tool. The lateral flame design isn’t just for dough; it provides the perfect environment for flame-finished vegetables and high-heat roasting.

The oven body is fully insulated, which is a critical feature for maintaining steady performance in various outdoor environments. This thermal efficiency ensures that the heat stays where it belongs—inside the oven—rather than being lost to the surrounding air on a breezy Australian evening.

Everything about the design feels considered, from the hand-holds on the underside for easy carrying to the burner guard that protects the internal components. It is a product that feels like it was built by people who actually spend their weekends standing over a hot stone.

Pricing and local availability

In terms of the Australian market, the Arc Lite is positioned as a premium but attainable entry point into the Gozney ecosystem. It will be available in a sleek Off Black colourway that should look right at home on any modern balcony or patio.

The Arc Lite is officially now on sale as of today (3rd March 2026) in Australia. You will be able to pick one up directly through the Gozney website or via select local retailers across the country.

The retail price is A$649.00, making it a very competitive option for those looking to upgrade their outdoor cooking setup without spending thousands. Given the brand’s reputation for build quality, it represents a solid investment for any aspiring home pizzaiolo.

Level up with the right accessories

To help you get the most out of the new oven, Gozney is also offering a range of accessories designed specifically for the Arc Lite. These include the Venture Placement Peel and the Venture Turning Peel, both featuring shorter handles that are perfectly suited for the compact mouth of the oven.

There is also a tailored, weatherproof Arc Lite Cover available for A$59.00 to keep the unit protected from the elements. This is a must-have if you plan on leaving the oven out on a balcony, as it shields the unit from rain, wind, and the harsh Australian UV.

For those who want extra peace of mind, the oven comes with a 1-year warranty as standard. However, Gozney offers an extended 5-year warranty if you register the product, which is a great touch and speaks to their confidence in the professional-grade materials used.

Final thoughts

The Arc Lite feels like a smart move for Gozney. By packing their flagship technology into a smaller, more affordable package, they are opening up the world of live-fire cooking to a much wider audience of apartment dwellers and urban entertainers.

If you have been eyeing off a Gozney but didn’t have the space or the budget for the larger Arc or Dome models, this might be the perfect excuse to finally join the party. It is compact, it is powerful, and it looks fantastic.

There is nothing quite like the taste of a pizza cooked at 500 degrees, and now you don’t need a massive backyard to make it happen.

We’ll have a full unboxing and review soon on techAU.

For more information, head to au.gozney.com