Gozney just launched the new Dome Gen 2 and XL, taking backyard pizza to a whole new level

Gozney is a brand that has become synonymous with premium outdoor pizza ovens, and their latest products are now available! After introducing many of us to the joy of restaurant-quality pizza at home with the Roccbox and the original Dome, the company has just announced its next generation.

The Gozney Dome (Gen 2) and the brand-new Dome XL (Gen 2) are now available for purchase in Australia, and they represent a serious evolution in cooking.

This isn’t just a minor refresh. Gozney has clearly listened to feedback from its passionate community, from home cooks to professional chefs, and re-engineered almost every aspect of the oven.

The Dome (Gen 2) now comes in two distinct sizes, catering to different needs, from a family pizza night to a full-blown garden party.

Gozney Dome (Gen 2)

This is the new standard, and it’s a significant upgrade. It features 40% more cooking space than the original Dome, which is a massive increase.

This extra real estate means you now have room to comfortably cook two 10-inch pizzas at once, a 16-inch pizza, or multiple roasting pans. For anyone who has juggled cooking pizzas one-by-one while guests are waiting, this is a game-changing feature.

I’ve been fortunate to have access to try out the Done (Gen 2) over the past couple of weeks and you can read my detailed hands-on article here.

Gozney Dome XL (Gen 2)

For those who truly love to entertain, Gozney has introduced the Dome XL (Gen 2). It boasts a staggering 90% more cooking space than the original Dome. This translates to enough room for three 10-inch pizzas, two 12-inch pizzas, or one enormous 18-inch pizza.

This means you could easily handle full meals, from seared steaks and blistered vegetables to cast-iron bakes, all at the same time.

Features

Regardless of the size, the Done (Gen 2) features a bunch of new features.

Smarter cooking with total control

Beyond the new sizes, the biggest upgrades are focused on giving the user total control over the heat, fuel, and fire.

New digital console

Both Gen 2 models feature a new built-in digital console. This isn’t just a simple thermometer; it’s a complete command centre.

The console provides real-time temperature readings for both the oven’s ambient air and the 30mm cordierite stone floor. This is critical for achieving that perfect balance of a crispy, cooked base and perfectly melted toppings.

It also includes a built-in timer and ports for two integrated meat probes, allowing you to track the internal temperature of two different cuts of meat simultaneously. Best of all, the digital display unit is removable and recharges via a modern USB-C port.

Rolling lateral flame

Gozney’s signature lateral flame technology is back! The heat source on the side rolls up and across the top of the oven providing heat across the cooking surface.

This design ensures consistent, even heat distribution, wrapping your food in fire and giving you that perfect leopard-spotted crust on your pizza. When combined with the new precision controls, it makes the entire cooking process more intuitive.

One oven, three fuels

Versatility is at the core of the new Dome series. Both the Gen 2 and Gen 2 XL are hybrid-fuel ovens, giving you the choice to cook your way.

You can cook with traditional wood for that rich, smoky intensity, or use charcoal for slow-roasting with earthy depth.

For convenience, you can opt for the quick, clean heat of gas. The gas system offers smooth, incremental flame adjustment, from a gentle heat right up to a powerful rolling flame, all at the turn of a dial. This hybrid system means you have the right fuel for any occasion.

Built for a lifetime

Gozney has always prided itself on build quality, and the Gen 2 series looks to continue that legacy.

The ovens are built like their professional restaurant ovens, featuring commercial-grade, 3-layer insulation to maximise thermal efficiency and keep temperatures rock steady, even between bakes.

A new detail that speaks volumes about Gozney’s long-term vision is the fully serviceable component architecture. This means every internal system is designed to be accessed, repaired, or even upgraded over time, ensuring this is an investment that will last for many, many years.

Tom Gozney, the company’s Founder and Designer, spoke about the obsession behind the new generation.

“Dome Gen 2 is a huge milestone. It’s the story of evolution. From the original Dome to this new generation, we’ve listened to feedback and pushed ourselves to refine every detail. This launch represents relentless iteration and obsession, becoming the purest expression of Gozney design.



There’s nothing like it on the market, and for me, it’s deeply personal. Dome has been the vehicle that’s reshaped who we are as a brand. Gen 2 is the pinnacle. The most refined, most consumer-focused, most powerful product we’ve ever made.” Tom Gozney, Founder and Designer, Gozney

Accessories and setup

Like the original, the Gen 2 series is supported by a full ecosystem of well-designed accessories.

The optional Dome Stand (A$849) places the oven at an ideal cooking height and features rolling casters, foldable wooden side tables for prep, and storage for accessories and gas bottles.

Other key accessories include the Dome Mantel for resting food, a Neapolitan Arch to create a smaller opening for even crispier crusts, and a range of high-quality peels and cutters.

Price and availability

The Gozney Dome (Gen 2) and Dome XL (Gen 2) are available for purchase in two colour options: Bone (white) and Off Black.

This level of engineering and performance is aimed at serious home and semi-professional chefs, and the price reflects that.

Gozney Dome (Gen 2) A$2,999.00

A$2,999.00 Gozney Dome XL (Gen 2) A$3,999.00

Consumers can purchase their oven directly from the Gozney Australian website or at select premium retailers across the country.

For more information, head to au.gozney.com