GRID 2019 is coming

Back in June of 2008, we got the first GRID game from Codemasters. The game was one of my favourites, so to know there’s a reboot of GRID on the way, gets me very excited.
When the first game was released, we were playing on the Xbox 360, PS3 and PC and now in 2019, graphics have come an awfully long way, which means that game we remember so fondly is about to get a modern refresh.
The game is scheduled for a release in September, just a few months away and the initial trailer is now available. The video is around a minute long and in that time we get a look at tyre smoke, glowing brake discs, flashes of flame from the exhaust tips, but most importantly, a taste of the exciting racing in-store for us.
GRID historically was much more of an arcade title, but as we’ve seen with most racing franchises, they grow up to slide closer to the simulation side of racing and I hope that’s true here.
The 13th of September can’t come soon enough.