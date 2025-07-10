Grok is coming Tesla Vehicles “Next Week” says Elon Musk, which vehicles is the question

This afternoon Elon Musk showcased Grok 4 to the world, with engineers at xAI. From benchmarks shown, it appears their latest LLM will lead the pack across a range of benchmarks and is now available for X users with a Premium+ or Super Grok subscription.

The event came and went without a mention of integration into Tesla vehicles, something that was expected given recent screenshots and code in the latest iOS app update for Tesla.

Elon Musk has since confirmed that Grok will be integrated into Tesla vehicles “next week” at the latest.

This of course suggests that it could be this week, of which we’re rapidly running out of. It’s a safe bet this is going to be at least next week and it is a departure from the regular, now memeworthy ‘two weeks’ timeline from Musk.

The confirmation that Grok is heading to Tesla’s is great news, particularly if you own a Tesla and use the built-in voice assistant, it’s akin to Siri, which is definitely not a compliment. In Australia, I find it often struggles with the Australian accent.

Thanks to AI, voice interfaces have dramatically improved and that’s now what we expect in the car, so Grok’s addition will certainly be welcome. This introduces the question.. which of Tesla’s vehicles will receive the update?

Will this be US-only, at least at the start, or just models featuring the AMD Ryzen chip, leaving earlier Intel Atom users out in the cold? I guess we’ll know soon enough. It is expected that Premium connectiivty will be required for use.

Grok is coming to Tesla vehicles very soon. Next week at the latest. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2025

While Grok 4 shipped today, it’s not 100% confirmed that we’re getting Grok 4 in the car. There is a chance that Grok 3 is delivered, at least at first, which could of course be upgraded in the future.

Today’s Grok 4 livestream event, signalled a rapid acceleration in model performance from xAI, largely helped by the massive investment in 200,000 Nvidia GPUs.

Key Capabilities Of Grok 4

Advanced Reasoning

Grok 4 boasts “postgraduate, like PhD level” reasoning across various domains, promising more insightful and comprehensive responses to user queries.

Coding Assistance

The AI is capable of providing coding guidance and even fixing source code, which could eventually lead to interesting in-car diagnostic or developmental applications.

Visual Processing And Image Generation

Grok 4 will include text-to-video generation, but that won’t be available until October. This will allow it to understand images and transform text into visual realities.

For more information, head to xAI Grok