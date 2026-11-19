Grand Theft Auto VI is finally here. After years of delays, trailers, and endless rumours, Australians were among the very first people on the planet to step into Vice City, with the game unlocking at midnight local time on Thursday 19 November on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Only New Zealand got in ahead of us.

Getting into Leonida is not as simple as hitting play, though. Between a steep A$129.95 starting price, a massive 212GB storage footprint, a 30fps console cap, and boxed copies that do not even include a disc, there is plenty you need to know before you hand over your cash.

I stayed up for the midnight launch, jumped straight in on Xbox Series X, and took you along for the ride.

My midnight launch stream and first 90 minutes

I went live on X just after midnight AEDT with a charged Xbox controller, a can of Monster on standby, and a plan to play for a couple of hours. The stream ran for around an hour and a half as the clock ticked over and the game opened up. If you missed it live, you can catch the original post on X and the full replay on YouTube below.

Watch my GTA 6 launch stream on YouTube..

We got off to a classic launch-night start at 12:01am when the game immediately greeted me with a blank screen, forcing a quick relaunch before I could get into the setup menus. Once it kicked in, I resisted my usual habit of mashing buttons to skip cutscenes and actually sat through the opening.

Across that first 90 minutes, the game threw a lot at me quickly. I played through an opening prison sequence, took a boat out on the water, jumped into a plane, went for my first drive, hopped on a motorbike (and yes, you can pop a mono), boosted a car, and wrapped up around 1:35am by stealing a chopper, flying low between city buildings, and getting shot down by police helicopters.

Visually, my first impressions were genuinely mixed. The hair, beards, lighting coming through window blinds, and wider environments look great, and the 30fps frame rate felt smooth during those early scenes. At the same time, some human skin textures looked a little flat and not quite as photorealistic as other recent releases.

What really won me over was the obsessive level of detail. Flying through a storm with clouds and rainbows looked real-life amazing. Driving felt very cool right away, with more grunt and realistic body roll than I expected from an early beater. Then you start noticing the little touches: volumetric fog catching headlights, raindrops beading on a car door, light shifting across a room when you flick a lamp off, a fully modelled engine bay on a truck, and your character actually unscrewing a water bottle cap and tipping the water as they drink.

There were a few minor day-one quirks, like a hat or clothes snapping back on unexpectedly, which I expect Rockstar will clean up in early patches. Still, an hour and a half in, after wondering for years if anything could possibly live up to this level of hype, I have to admit it is already fun as hell. Maybe, just maybe, the wait was worth it.

Unlock times and Australian pricing

Rockstar unlocked GTA VI at midnight local time in every region, so each part of Australia gets access on its own clock. That meant 12am Thursday in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Hobart, and 12am Thursday in Perth, three hours later by Sydney time. If you are in Brisbane, Adelaide, or Darwin, it is your own midnight as well.

On both the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store, the Standard Edition costs A$129.95, while the Ultimate Edition climbs to A$159.95. If you buy the Standard Edition on Xbox and change your mind later, the Ultimate upgrade was listed at A$30. PlayStation’s Australian store lists the upgrade too, though the local price was not showing when we checked.

Digital purchases made before the pre-order cut-off include the Vintage Vice City Pack and a month of GTA+. The exact cut-off wording varies between storefronts, so double-check before buying late. Personally, seeing subscription content layered on top of a full-price A$129.95 game still feels odd, and it is not a trend I am keen to see become normal.

For comparison, the Standard Edition sells for US$79.99 in the United States. Based on exchange rates tracked on 18 November, Australia’s A$129.95 price works out to roughly US$88.

Physical copies and the code-in-a-box problem

If you were planning to pick up a physical copy to put on the shelf, there is a catch. Boxed editions of GTA VI do not contain a disc at all. Open the case and you will find a download code inside. ScreenHub reports that at this file size, Rockstar would have needed two Blu-ray discs to ship the game physically.

In the days leading up to launch, reported retail prices for the Standard Edition sat at A$129.95 at EB Games, A$125 at JB Hi-Fi, and A$124 at Amazon. I have not confirmed what each retailer is charging on launch day itself, and stock and pricing can shift fast on a release this big, so check before you head into a store.

If you were eyeing the A$699.95 Vice City Collection from EB Games and JB Hi-Fi, that sold out back in October. Even then, it was strictly a merchandise box with no actual game included.

The 212GB download and what it did to the NBN

Storage is going to be the first real hurdle for a lot of console owners. Rockstar says GTA VI requires up to 212GB of free space, depending on your hardware. That eats up roughly a third of the usable storage on a base PS5, and it is a genuine headache if you are trying to squeeze it onto an Xbox Series S.

Pre-loading opened on 10 November for digital pre-orders, with boxed download codes going live from 12 November. If you planned ahead, the heavy lifting should already be done. PS5 owners also need a mandatory system software update, version 14.23, which Sony pushed out on 17 November. Make sure that is installed before you sit down to play, because getting stuck on a firmware update is a rough way to kick off your session.

All of those downloads left a clear mark on Australia’s broadband network. NBN Co told TechRadar that on 12 November, the day boxed copies went on sale, the network hit a new all-time traffic record of 33.19Tbps, passing the previous 32.91Tbps peak set in 2025. To be fair, NBN Co noted that a Fortnite patch dropped the same day and added to the load, though the milestone speaks for itself.

“The most data ever transmitted across the network per second.” Rob Bates, Senior Manager, Media and External Communications, NBN Co.

Since pre-loading kicked off, NBN Co tracked more than 70 petabytes of additional traffic across the network, which it estimates equals around 330,000 GTA VI downloads. Tasmania recorded the biggest jump above its usual baseline at 16.3%, followed by South Australia at 14.2% and Victoria at 13.9%.

How it plays on console, cloud and the PC wait

This is where my scepticism really kicks in. Rockstar has confirmed that GTA VI targets 30 frames per second across this generation of consoles, with no 60fps performance mode available. The studio says the sheer scale of the game meant making that call early in development.

From an engineering standpoint, I can understand why Rockstar locked it to 30fps to push world density and detail, and my early time on Xbox Series X felt smooth enough. Still, if you have spent the last few years playing almost everything at 60fps on a PS5 or Series X, stepping back to 30fps is going to feel like a compromise.

Here is how the console versions break down technically, according to Rockstar:

PS5 and Xbox Series X upscale from 1440p to 4K.

PS5 Pro uses Sony’s PSSR2 upscaling to hit 4K from 1440p.

Xbox Series S renders at 720p and uses AMD’s FSR 4 to upscale to 1080p.

Rockstar says the game plays best on PS5.

If you are on Xbox, there is also a cloud option. GTA VI is playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with streaming switching on at 5pm AEDT on 19 November (1am ET). Rockstar says cloud visuals are comparable to an Xbox Series S, and your actual experience will depend heavily on your internet connection. Cloud availability can vary by market, and you still have to buy the game to stream it.

At launch, GTA VI is strictly a single-player experience. There is no confirmed release date for an online mode yet, and parent company Take-Two has told investors that GTA V’s online mode remains a strong business it will keep supporting.

PC gamers are out of luck for now, too. Rockstar’s official site lists only PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and Take-Two’s chief executive has said any news on other platforms will come from the studio. Given GTA V took roughly 19 months to arrive on PC, I would not hold your breath.

The story and the business behind the launch

The campaign centres on Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a couple of criminals tangled up in a conspiracy across the state of Leonida, with Vice City acting as the main hub. Lucia is the series’ first female protagonist, and the game gives you room to either build up their relationship or let it cool off.

Rockstar North’s Rob Nelson told The Verge that shifting the formula like this was a deliberate gamble.

“It’s a risk. It’s a real change for Grand Theft Auto. You can still play it the old way, you can reject all of this stuff.” Rob Nelson, Co-studio head, Rockstar North, Rockstar Games.

I am glad Rockstar is willing to take a swing rather than just repeating the exact same template, though I will wait until I am much deeper into the campaign before judging how well it lands. Four writers across IGN and its sister sites finished the story in anywhere from 42 to 115 hours depending on how many detours they took, so there is a massive amount of game to get through.

Big numbers and a complicated backdrop

On the financial side, the hype is already moving markets. Tracker Sensor Tower estimates GTA VI had shifted around 17 million copies by early Wednesday, while Take-Two shares jumped as much as 8.4 per cent in New York. Wall Street analysts are ramping up their forecasts too, with Wells Fargo projecting around 65 million units in Take-Two’s current financial year and Oppenheimer estimating about US$1.85 billion in gross revenue across the first three days, well ahead of the US$1 billion GTA V pulled in.

Keep in mind those are third-party estimates, not official numbers from Rockstar or Take-Two, so take them with a grain of salt until we see confirmed figures.

It is also worth noting that this record-breaking launch is happening under a cloud behind the scenes. According to reports in The Verge and The Guardian, Rockstar staff are voting on whether to unionise, while the studio is defending a tribunal claim from 34 former employees who allege they were fired over union organising. Huge opening-week sales do not make questions like that disappear.

Should you buy GTA 6 right now?

If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X, have 212GB of free space ready to go, and can carve out a serious chunk of time, GTA VI already looks like the game everyone is going to be talking about. If you are on an Xbox Series S or a base PS5 with a crowded drive, prepare to do some storage spring-cleaning first. And if you play on PC, you are stuck on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

For me, the A$129.95 price tag is the biggest sticking point, and the A$159.95 Ultimate Edition pushes it even further. Even so, as a cultural moment in gaming, GTA VI is in a league of its own. The more I played during that midnight session, the more I fell in love with the world Rockstar has built. I am very happy with it so far, and I could easily lose hours and hours to Vice City.

For more information, head to Rockstar Games.