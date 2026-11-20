GTA6 is out and I’ve been seriously enjoying it so far. About 12% in, and from my experience so far, I’ve got some thoughts to share on what makes it special.

Rockstar games took ~13 years to make this game and that sounds like an obscene amount of time to spend on a single game, I’m starting to understand where that time went.

Immersion like never before.

This game provides an world that feels endless, but creating large landscapes has typically been achieved through replicating assets with enough entropy that it doesn’t feel too duplicative, but as players we observe it, understand the economics and move on to focus on story.

Having played GTA6 for hours now, I’m incredibly impressive by how dense the game is.

As you move through the streets, you’ll notice the road surfaces aren’t just texture 1 meeting texture 2, but there are times where you can see 10-15 changes in surface, reflecting the real world unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.

Beside the road you have the curbs, then the surfaces to that meet the sidewalk, then to the houses, shops and other buildings, then to there’s the almost infinite amount of vehicles, but looking up you see layers and layers of powerlines, trees, and then wildlife and birds that take your gaze to the stunning sunrise/sunset that blends into the realistic sky.

It’s just so dense. This dramitic layering, combined with the diversity, gives you are real sense that you are playing in a real world and given it feels like it never ends, it further adds to the immersion.

The surprises

There’s been a number of times in the past couple of days where I’ve stopped and thought, wow, just wow.

The game throws up some events that feel random, not in the standard random way you experience in games that are ultimately scripted, but feels genuinely random.

I was driving this morning, no specific mission, just exploring, and approaching an intersection a car accident happened in front of me. A car went rolling through an intersection like a hollywood production. As it came to a rest, the occupants climbed out and one of them starting taking a selfie (as they would in 2026).

Another time I was walking through through an island with lush vegetation and started taking damage.. I was being eaten by an aligator.

The diveristy

Playing story-based games can feel like a grind at times, but GTA offers up lots of options. You can go and explore the world, do side missions (like bulking up at the gym), you can chase the finaces and stash the winfalls in your floorboards.

Ultimately the characters are the stars here, you meet and interact with some very different people and I’m not talking about just their clothes, but you really get a sense that these characters have lives beyond your interactions. They have personalities that are really well developed and the dialog is good (this did after all have a movie-level budget).

I also drove down a street, not far from home that had a sprinkler going on the front lawn, there’s really no reason for this, it doesn’t functinally add to the title, and would have taken time and therefore cost to include, but it all just adds to the feeling.

This diversity helps to keep things fresh and something I really enjoy is that you don’t always know the outcome of an interaction.

That's meant to be a Tesla Model S with a nosecone in GTA right ? pic.twitter.com/tbz5xEyrpC — techAU (@techAU) November 19, 2026

The Driving

I’ve driven an insane amount of vehicles, many types of which I’ve never driven in games before (and I love driving games).

There’s every type of passenger vehicle, but it’s the commercial and industrial vehicles that are the real delights. There’s bikes, cars, boats, planes, cranes and more.

There’s also the little touches in the game that are just great, like being able to adjust the headlights between off, on and high beam. You also get realistic light seqences when the cars start, brake, reverse.. it all just adds to the realism.

I love that the developers took time to make cars unique as well. I hijacked a delivery van with goods in the back that tumbled out as I took turns, I then grabbed a ute with a blow up pool toy, I also found cars with unique paint schemes and of course you can go to a chop shop and customise your ride.

As good as GTA6 is visually, if we’re talking about visual fidelity, Forza Horizon 6 still has that crown, albeit with a much smaller scope.

The one strange omission is a propoer first person internal camera when driving or riding.. strangely you can get one, but only to use your phone which obsucres your view. This seems like a strange choice as this could be a great aspect of the game, at least for now, driving is from a 3rd person view.

Overall

I’ve got many, many more hours of this game to play and that before they release an online DLC sometime in the future, but so far, I’ve been absolutely loving the game and as much as it’s got adult themes in it, it’s not agregiously adult just for the sake of it, at least not yet.

If you’re an adult, and have an Xbox or Playstation, I’d definitely recommending grabbing the game, it’s been seriously fun so far.