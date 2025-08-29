HANDS-OFF: Initial Impressions of Tesla FSD Supervised in Australia after 350km

Today, I had the chance to experience Tesla’s Full Self Driving (Supervised) software, following the official launch last night. Having watched the development over more than 4 years, it feels almost surreal that it’s finally here.

Having driven more than 350kms today, most on FSD, it’s likely I’ve clocked up the most of anyone in Australia so far. This time behind the wheel puts me in a great position to share my thoughts after having experience FSD (Supervised) across a range of environments in the past 24 hours.

Test Plan

Part of testing Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) software is understanding what it’s capable of, but also observing its current limitations. Let’s start with my expectations. Having monitored the progress of almost every release of FSD, my expectations were quite high, particularly given the years of development and progress in the software.

Naturally Australia presents some unique challenges, so let’s dive into how it performs after having driven FSD (Supervised) today.

My evaluation began with an analysis of fundamental manoeuvres, including the car’s ability to navigate city streets, turning corners, automatically indicating along the route, while paying close attention to how it handles turning the trajectory, surrounding obstacles and acceleration, deceleration which relates to driver/passenger comfort.

My testing also focused on how the system managed more complex and dynamic driving situations. I looked into the car’s behaviour on highways, confirming if the Indicator onto freeway issue had been fixed and how the system handled lane merging.

I also was also on the lookout for any updates or changes to the Navigate on Autopilot feature and tested the car’s willingness to overtake over solid lines or simply move across a solid line to pass a double-parked or disabled vehicle.

The behaviour of a digital driver is also something that interests me, and what level of control the driver / passengers get over it’s aggressiveness in overtakes, or lane changes, how rapidly it accelerates from a stop, or general geforce maximums which impact rider comfort and overall impression of the ride. Unfortunately this was one I was unable to test.

Finally, my initial impressions assess FSD’s ability to handle challenging road conditions and infrastructure. This spans the full gamut of environment types, from the middle of Melbourne, to the long drive down the Hume Hwy and to Regional and Rural locations.

As I pushed past the basics, my attention turned to more nuanced capabilities that aren’t features listed on the website, such as potholes avoidance, maneuvering around and road debris, capabilities an autonomous solution really needs to have if it’s to ever be completely driverless one day.

Many Tesla owners live outside major cities and that means encountering unmarked and unsealed roads, so naturally I tested these as well. Also on the roster was confirmation of how the system catered for speed bumps, particularly given that it’s really hit or miss with the AP stack.

The final test for today was the system’s ability to respond to changes in speed zones and through this, I discovered something really intriguing.

There’s lots more to test over the next couple of days, but Albury’s 16-bay Supercharger location will provide a great test bed to confirm support for navigating a multi-story carpark.

Initial Impressions

New Functionality

City streets (turning corners) / Auto indicator

I wanted to experience the best version of what Tesla has to offer, as such I enabled the ‘press button to start’ option and removed the checkbox that required your foot on the brake to commence.

This means starting the first drive was as simple as pressing the button on the home screen and holding for a couple of seconds, without hesitation, the car indicates right and begins driving forward, turn the wheel to move away from the curb and into the lane of the service road.

We’re off, the car is driving itself, of course it felt different to any other experience I’d had in the driver’s seat as the car had always needed my help, but not anymore.

After a quick pause to allow traffic to pass by, the car turned out of the service lane and onto the main 3-lane arterial. The car immediately felt confident, there was no mucking around, it had a route to get to and made the necessary lane changes to follow that route.

While I wouldn’t describe the driving style as aggressive, it was uber confident.

Corner by corner the smile on my face grew, I was amazed that I was finally experiencing this technology, not from a video online from the other side of the planet, but from the driver’s seat.

In fairly rapid succession I noticed how the car was behaving, and accommodating for the environment around it. Sure, it was a Friday and there wasn’t peak hour traffic, but there was enough around to be challenging and I, as a supervising passenger (aka driver) felt safe to let the car do the work, taking the majority of the driving task and cognitive load off my shoulders.

I sat there and quickly realised how little I was needed. Sure, I was watching out the windscreen for oncoming risks, but time and time again, the car responded in a very similar, if not the exact same way I would and importantly, at the same cadence I would, making the drive feel natural and human-like.

Having the car automatically indicate as the car turns along a route really changes the driving experience fundamentally, in conjunction with automatically turning the wheel to navigate city streets.

This has never been done for me by any other ADAS system. It’s weird, it’s different, it’s better, as long as it works every time.

Right-left turn

In my 3-4 hours of driving today, I had one issue with performing a turn. This was during a right, left sequence of corners where it’s critical to move fast and be in the right place at the right time.

Both lanes turned right, but I needed to change lanes to the left, to then take the left turn. This was not achieved given a steady flow of traffic beside me. In other situations, you can slow, or even stop and wait with the indicator and you’ll typically get lucky, someone will let you in.

In this instance, the system didn’t get over in time, so faced with the option of turning left from the right lane, or going straight and re-routing, it chose the primary. This resulted in a honk, but ultimately a move that was done thanks to an accommodating and generous 3rd party. Not ideal.

Roundabouts (multi-lane)

I encounter a lot of roundabouts and daily. For many, having a solution that can navigate roundabouts is the difference between whether it can drive you from home to work or not, so it lands firmly in the mandatory column of features of an autonomous system.

I had a chance today to drive through multiple round abouts, small, large, single, multi-lane and every time FSDs got it right. There were times it went slower than I would, up to 20km/hr slower, but it worked and that’s the most important aspect, the speed can come later with further software updates.

I learned pretty quickly that giving the car some affirmation with the right foot helps confirm its intentions and helps it perform the task faster. I expect this input is treated as error and the subsequent data is examined by Tesla engineers.

FSD modes (Mad Max left the building)

The FSD drive modes available internationally are not present in our current build, it’s not to say they won’t arrive in the future, but for now, FSDs has 1 personality.

It is unlikely that a one size fits all approach will work, with such a variety of customers, Tesla’s FSDs will need to cater for old, young, happy, sad, tired, stressed and everything in between. This is where FSD Modes can help tailor the cars movements (rate of speed x/y) to your preferences like your playlist.

Overtake over solid lines (i.e. double-parked car)

When traversing suburban streets, I came up to a situation where a car parked on the side of the street meant there wasn’t enough available room to pass by without crossing the solid painted center line.

In Autopilot, this would be a hard no, but with FSDs, it was an absolute yes. This was one of those moments where the two software solutions really showed a meaningful difference in capability.

FSDs navigated across the white line and continued controlling the car, while AP would simply stop in place and wait for your take over, or to throw red hands and make you take over.

I definitely got excited by this, as it felt like a significant step change.

Unmarked roads

On the way home, I called by the sleepy little regional town of Chiltern, VIC. This offers a regional landscape, verging on rural and many roads see small enough traffic volumes that it doesn’t warrant maintaining line markings of any description.

Tesla’s FSDs handled this beautifully. To start with, I was able to engage FSDs on a road without lane markings of any kind, something AP just won’t do. It then used the edges of the road surface to define the drivable space, then aligned the car to the left 50% of that space.

The car tracked to the left confidently, not at all nervous or searching like AP can. I passed a bike rider in the opposite direction, all without issue and they wouldn’t have known I wasn’t the one positioning the car.

Off-road

I can confirm I pushed the system to the limits, a little past what is on the brochure, by testing it off-road.

This was on a private property, confirms there is no requirement to even have a sealed surface or road of any description to engage FSD. The car was ultra cautious and travelled slowly, searching for anything that resembled driveable space.

Improvements/Issues fixed

Indicators

I can confirm that one of the most annoying issues, the incorrect Indicator being enabled for a freeway lane merge, is resolved with FSDs. I entered and exited the freeway many times, and the indicator was perfect (right to go right) every single time.

Speed bumps

Slowing down for speed bumps is something our cars have done for a while now, but it’s unreliable. There’s a large variety of angles, marking and signage around speed bumps and AP is really hit and miss. Get this wrong and you could hit a bump at speed, uncomfortable at best, and potentially dangerous of damaging to the vehicle or pedestrians at worse.

Thankfully speed bumps now appear to be catered for consistently. Again it’s probably over cautious right, sometimes slowing more than I would, but I seen no evidence you’d ever go flying over one with FSDs.

Changes

Autopark

No longer just a user-initiated feature, the car will now attempt to park at the end of a drive. If you pull into a parking lot, the car may attempt to park in a parking bay, but if it’s a street address, it’ll pull up next to the curb.

This is a great feature, although I would like to see this extended to support pulling into a driveway which is what a lot of people would expect a mate to do when coming over to pick you up or drop you off.

Collision avoidance

While I certainly had to take over multiple times today to avoid significant pot holes in the road, I didn’t encounter any debris on the road or wildlife to see how the system would react.

As I was leaving one of my stops, I did experience the car slowing, complete with the chevron indicator on screen, in order to slowly move through a stream of water running across the road ahead. I haven’t heard this referenced before, so it may be new. Given Austrlaia’s propensity for natural disasters like flooding, it will be important that the car never driver its occupants into deep water. Thankfully todays was just a small stream, easily passable.

New issue

One of the reasons I love Autopilot is for its ability to track the speed limit and ensure I never have to worry about speeding. In the menu, you typically have a choice of how the cruise control is set, either by the speed zone detected (set cruise when you’re at 55 and it’ll take you up to 60km/hr), or by current speed (set cruise at 55km/hrs and it’ll hold at 55.

The first is easily my preference, which relies on Tesla’s ability to detect a posted speed limit, and adjust the vehicles speed to that limit.

Today, I found the FSD (Supervised) speed to be really unreliable, to the point of it being really frustrating to use over extended periods. The Hume Highway is 110km/hr, which makes it hard to understand why the car would continually show the limit identified was 100km/hr.

I would see the car detecting 110 as we passed by the sign, but 10-15 seconds, the digital version of that sign had reduced to 100. This happened time and time again, resulting in the car slowing, sometimes to 98 in a 110km/hr zone which is not only inefficient, but potentially dangerous.

We’re used to overriding an occasional misread, but you can’t do that with FSDs. You increase the set limit, but even with that set to 120km/hr, the car refused to accelerate up to the limit. Something is broken here and Tesla needs to resolve this to reflect the reliable speed settings we have with AP today.

It’s items like this that really only get surfaced when you step outside of city driving and spend significant time behind the wheel, as I was able to today.

If you’re wondering why Tesla didn’t release the software to everyone, it’s because issues like this still exist. As a test, I turned off FSD and went back to the AP option and as expected, it behaved perfectly, confirming it wasn’t a vehicle issue, but a FSDs change that’s required.

How do you get FSD (Supervised) in Australia?

Below is a list of what you need to get FSDs in Australia as it stands at the end of August 2025.

A Tesla vehicle with HW4 (Model 3/Model Y after late 2023) The latest software build (2025.26.7.10) which includes FSD V13.2.9 Purchased FSD upgrade (currently A$10,100) Be part of the Early Access Program.

If the first 3 weren’t a challenge, the 4th certainly will be. At least at this stage, EAP enrolment is not something you can opt-into, Tesla will reach out and invite. This is typically being offered to Aussies with a social media presence that have covered Tesla in the past which helps to validate these users know and understand the technology more than regular users would be expected to.

When you tick all the boxes, the final step is to enable FSD in your car. When you do this, you’ll get very lengthy disclaimers that make it incredibly clear, you are still responsible / liable for the vehicle, regardless of how advanced the software is.

Overall

To wrap my thoughts after driving it for the first day, is that FSD (Supervised) is a stunning piece of technology. Given what I experienced today, there should be no doubt about Tesla’s technology architecture to solve autonomous driving – the system works!

It’s not perfect and I didn’t expect it to be, otherwise we wouldn’t be supervising, the question is how long will it be before we see the next software update in Australia, are we going to stay in sync with the US software updates now?

Ultimately this is the entree’ to the main meal which is FSD (unsupervised), but given the regulatory approval required and the slow-moving NTC and state authorities, I don’t anticipate this to arrive until late 2026 at the earliest.

If you get a chance to experience this technology, make sure you jump at it with both arms open and a corresponding mindset.

Finally I’m incredibly glad that Tesla cares about a country like Australia, enough to invest the development effort required to support our uniqueness and it’s great to see we were used as the test bed for RHD markets. Australia has a history of early adoption and Tesla is really the only company in the autonomous vehicle space, that is providing a service of any description into Australia.

I’ll be doing more testing this week, please leave a comment and let me know what you want to test.

I’ll be sharing lots of video from today soon, make sure you are following techAU.