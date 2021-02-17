Hands-on: Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2: Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 edition

Earlier this month, the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2: Mercedes edition was announced at at the time it looked like a really interesting product.

Today it arrived.

After having the chance to unbox it and get hands-on, the engineering, scale and production quality of the electric scooter is now all very impressive.

Online photos of the product, simply don’t do justice to how well designed this is and I guess that shouldn’t be a surprise given the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team were willing to lend their branding to it.

Famously Lewis Hamilton loves a good scooter at the race track and when scooters pack specs like a max speed of 25km/hr and range of up to 45km, its easy to see why.

There was very little assembly required, basically unbox it, remove the packaging, fold up the front bar, attach the handlebars with 4 screws and you’re good to go.

Once you’re setup, there’s a nice kickstand you can fold down to have it stand in pace. Given the scale and weight (14.2kg) of the electric scooter, the kickstand is a must and feels strong and robust.

When it comes to operation, there’s a central display on the handle-bars that shows your current speed, battery level etc. To the right, you have the throttle which you control using your thumb, while the brakes are a standard bike experience with a full handle to grab and slow yourself down.

When it comes to stopping, the rear wheel has a full disc brake which stops you in a heartbeat. While I haven’t push the scooter to the speed limit yet, I can tell you this is an ultra effective brake. If you find yourself riding at night, there’s even a headlight to illuminate your path and help you be seen by vehicles.

When it comes to charging, there’s a charge port in the lower left of the deck, and a fairly standard charger comes with the scooter, as does a spare tyre, should you ever get a flat.

The deck is both long and wide, plenty large enough to fit two of my size 13 shoes on. Despite being 6’3′, the scooter is definitely more than accommodating my size. Given the weight, I don’t think this is appropriate for kids, this really focuses on being a serious adult transportation device.

Overall, I’m very impressed with the build quality after getting hands on with this electric scooter and I’m looking forward to spending more time with it, ahead of a full review.

The electric scooter is priced at A$1,499 and is available now from Mi-store.com.au