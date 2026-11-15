Hands-on with the Tesla Cybercab in Melbourne, a preview of the future with no steering wheel, pedals, or mirrors

by Jason Cartwright

The Cybercab is Tesla’s hardware piece to their autonomous vehicle vision that’s been in the works for more than a decade. The Full Self-Driving Software updates have provided a window into the future, ready for now, when that software is capable enough to drive the hardware so well there’s no longer a need for a human as backup.

Today I had the chance to get inside a Tesla Cybercab in Melbourne at the Sunshine store. This is the latest stop in a ANZ tour that has seen the car visit Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and now Melbourne, followed by Adeliade and Perth.

Many years ago, Tesla teased an image of a car interior with no steering wheel, a dash that extended side to side, offering a symetrical interior, ready to take over the globe. Today, I sat in that car – the Tesla Cybercab, built as the first dedicated robotaxi.

While the Model 3 and Model Y may ultimately be updated to offer similar robotaxi functionality, there’s something great about going all in, and for a number of years, I’ve been nervous that the software wouldn’t be ready, so starting the production line to build the hardware was a big bet. If we look at these Cybercabs running successfully on American roads, it looks like FSD V15 is indeed ready.

The Cybercab is an impressive vehicle and having been in hundreds of vehicles, this feels unlike anything else I’ve sat in.

This morning I spent time in the Sunshine, Tesla store and got to spend 45 minutes with the car, and used that time to create a video hands-on with the car. The video below talks through the design, the features and most importantly.. the availability of the Cybercab.

Those who follow techAU will know I’ve campaigned for years to our regulators to get autonomous legislation ready, that this day was on the way. Here we are in late 2026 and while Tesla has a vehicle that’s capable of driving itself, the regulation isn’t ready to enable it.

Rides in robotaxis are going to be significant cheaper that traditional transport services, removing one of the biggest costs – the driver, instead driving the car with software.

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Jason Cartwright
Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021
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