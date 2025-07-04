Hands-on with the Xpeng P7+: a glimpse into the future of premium electric sedans

The Xpeng stand was a major attraction at the Melbourne EV Show, but while the G6 SUV drew crowds, it was the stunning P7+ sedan that truly captured our attention. This large, tech-laden liftback, making its first appearance in Australia, is being seriously considered for a local launch and it has all the hallmarks of a category-defining vehicle.

Currently, the left-hand drive model on display is in Australia for evaluation by local importer TrueEV. They are testing the waters for a premium electric sedan to establish a new benchmark in the market. After getting up close, it’s clear the P7+ has the potential to do just that.

Exterior design

The Xpeng P7+ is a large and imposing vehicle, stretching over five metres in length. Its design is incredibly sleek and aerodynamic, achieving an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.206Cd. This slippery shape is a critical element in maximising the car’s driving range.

The clean lines, retractable door handles, and fastback-style rear lend it a commanding presence. It’s a design that looks both luxurious and futuristic, turning plenty of heads on the show floor.

Interior design

Stepping inside the P7+ feels like entering a cabin from the near future. The design is minimalist yet luxurious, featuring high-quality materials and a clear focus on integrated technology.

The dashboard is clean and uncluttered, dominated by large digital screens that manage almost all of the car’s functions. A premium 20-speaker audio system and an expansive panoramic roof complete the high-end, spacious feel of the interior.

Seat comfort

Comfort is a clear priority in the P7+. The front seats are supple and supportive, but it’s the rear passengers who are in for a true first-class experience.

The outer rear seats are electrically adjustable and boast heating, ventilation, and even massage functions. This is a level of luxury and personalised comfort you would typically associate with a far more expensive limousine.

Steering wheel

The driver is greeted by a modern, two-spoke multi-function steering wheel that feels premium to the touch. It features intuitive scroll wheels and buttons for managing key driving and media functions.

Its elegant design fits perfectly with the tech-focused, minimalist aesthetic of the rest of the cabin.

Center Display

The primary interface for the car is a massive 15.6-inch central infotainment screen. Powered by a high-end Qualcomm 8295P chip, it is incredibly fast and responsive.

This central hub controls everything from navigation and climate to the car’s advanced driving settings. The graphics are crisp, and the user interface appears intuitive and easy to navigate.

Rear Display

Unlike many of its rivals, the P7+ doesn’t forget about those in the back. Rear passengers get their own 8-inch touchscreen display.

Located on the rear of the center console, this screen allows passengers to control their own climate settings and seat functions, including the impressive massage feature. It’s a premium touch that significantly elevates the passenger experience.

Rear seat/space

Thanks to its long wheelbase and clever design, the rear of the P7+ is exceptionally spacious. There is an abundance of legroom and headroom for tall adults, even with the sloping, coupe-like roofline.

The boot is also enormous, offering a cavernous 725 litres of space, which expands to a van-like 2,221 litres with the rear seats folded down. This makes the P7+ not just luxurious, but incredibly practical.

No frunk

Despite its large dimensions and dedicated EV platform, there is one notable omission in the storage department. Lifting the bonnet reveals a tightly packed array of hardware, with no space allocated for a front trunk, or ‘frunk’.

For potential buyers accustomed to the convenient front storage offered by many competitors, this will be a considerable downside. It’s a surprising decision in a vehicle that is otherwise so focused on practicality and maximising space.

Technology

Xpeng describes the P7+ as the world’s first “car defined by artificial intelligence (AI)”. It features the brand’s own Turing chip to power its advanced driver assistance systems, which the company claims can learn and adapt to your driving style.

The car is built on an 800V electrical architecture, which allows for astonishingly fast charging. Xpeng claims the P7+ can be charged from 10% to 80% in as little as 12 minutes. The model on display features a 230kW motor and a 76.3kWh battery, with a WLTP range claim of between 560km and 610km.

Scent

While there isn’t a specific scent dispenser, the P7+ is equipped with a sophisticated air purification system. This ensures the cabin air remains clean and fresh by filtering out pollutants and allergens.

TrueEV CEO Jason Clarke was on hand at the show and spoke about the significance of the P7+ and its advanced technology.

“Unveiling the P7+ in Australia, for the first time outside of China and Europe, and just one year after introducing XPeng and the G6 into the Australian market, is a powerful statement of momentum. This flagship sedan represents XPeng’s leadership in AI-defined mobility alongside TrueEV’s commitment to bringing future-focused electric vehicles to Australian drivers.



AI-defined basically means the car adapts to you. It’s learning about you and it’s learning about the conditions… looking at your ride, the quality of your ride and the quality of your decision making. So that might mean constantly reviewing how you drive and battery usage… AI is learning about how you are using it, how you are drawing on the battery and giving you tips on how to be a more efficient and safer driver.” Jason Clarke, CEO, TrueEV

While a final decision and on-sale date are yet to be confirmed, Clarke indicated that if it gets the green light, pricing would be targeted to sit below the Luxury Car Tax threshold, which is currently A$91,387 for fuel-efficient vehicles.

For more information, head to https://xpeng.com.au