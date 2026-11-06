How to fast-track finance for your next car, that new EV could be closer than you think

Buying a new car has changed dramatically over the past few years. The days of heading to a dealership to haggle on price and options like floormats are rapidly coming to an end, making way for a more modern experience of configuring a Tesla Model 3 or BYD Seal on your phone from the couch.

Fortunately, the way we pay for cars is also evolving rapidly and processes that used to take weeks is shrinking to days or in some cases, just hours.

Too many buyers spend weeks researching their dream vehicle, (in the case of an EV, the right performance, technology, range, charging options), only to arrive at the dealership or manufacturer portal and click accept on whatever finance package is put in front of them.

Often, those packages are loaded with monthly account-keeping fees, rigid structures, or inflated interest rates, if you were planning on the next car being a hybrid or fully electric to reduce your ongoing costs, a higher monthly rate would eat away at those potential savings you were hoping to get by switching in the first place.

If you are looking for a smarter way to fund your next vehicle, looking outside the dealership network at dedicated options like Handy Finance Car Loans is one of the easiest ways to keep more money in your pocket.

Breaking down the numbers on the car loans

When you are evaluating any tech product, we skip the marketing fluff and go straight to the spec sheet. You should do the exact same thing with a car loan. Whether you are eyeing off a brand-new EV straight from the showroom or picking up a second-hand model on the used market, the numbers need to stack up.

Here is how the core specifications break down for their secured vehicle loans:

Loan amounts: A$2,001 to A$100,000

Interest rates: Fixed rates starting from 6.57% p.a. (7.51% p.a. comparison rate) for borrowers with an excellent credit history, with a representative rate of 9.99% p.a. (11.91% p.a. comparison rate)

Monthly account fees: A$0

Early repayment fees: A$0

Loan terms: 1 to 7 years

Repayment schedule: Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly via direct debit

Establishment fee: A one-off fee between 0% and 6% of the loan amount based on your credit score, which is built into your loan repayments

There are two massive standouts in that list for me. The first is the A$0 monthly fee. Paying A$10 or A$15 a month just for the privilege of having a loan account over a five-year or seven-year term adds hundreds of dollars in dead weight to your car purchase.

The second is the A$0 early repayment fee. If you get a tax return, a work bonus, or sell some old camera gear and want to dump extra cash into your loan via BPAY through your borrower dashboard, you are not penalised for getting ahead. That is how modern finance should work.

Transparency first with an easy-to-use calculator

One of the most frustrating parts of traditional car finance is the gatekeeping. Many lenders force you to hand over your phone number, email address, and personal details before they will even give you a rough ballpark of what your repayments will look like.

On the Handy Finance website, they put a clean, interactive car loan calculator right at the top of the page. You can punch in how much you want to borrow (for example, A$30,000), slide the loan term between 1 and 7 years, choose whether you want to pay weekly, fortnightly, or monthly, and select your estimated credit rating from Below Average through to Excellent.

It immediately calculates your estimated repayments including interest and fees, so you can see how the numbers fit into your household budget in real time. Even better, if you decide to request a formal indicative quote, it won’t impact your credit score. That means you can shop around and verify your borrowing power without leaving a footprint on your credit file.

Fast Finance

Once you’ve found the perfect car, the last thing you need is to be held up and potentially miss out on a great deal. Thankfully you won’t be waiting weeks for financial providers to review paperwork, instead, Handy Finance uses a streamlined 3-step process designed to get you sorted without the headache.

Get a free quote: You fill out a quick online form to get an indicative quote in minutes, with zero impact on your credit score. Apply in minutes: If the numbers make sense for your budget, you can finalise the full application online in just a few minutes with your ID and proof of income. Get your funds: You can receive an indicative decision in minutes, and once formally approved, the funds can be settled within 24 hours.

Crucially, you can do this before you ever set foot in a dealership or meet a private seller. Getting pre-approved means you know your exact ceiling price, turning you into a cash buyer with serious negotiating leverage.

Answering the common questions before you buy

If you have never arranged independent car finance before, it is completely normal to have a few questions about how the mechanics work behind the scenes. The Handy Finance Car Loans page does a great job of laying out clear, plain-English answers to common FAQs so you aren’t left guessing.

For starters, their car loans are secured loans. That simply means the vehicle you are buying acts as the security (or guarantee) for the loan. Because the lender has an asset backing the loan, they can offer noticeably lower interest rates than you would typically see on an unsecured personal loan. And unlike some fussy lenders that refuse to finance older vehicles, Handy Finance has no restrictions on the age of the car you want to buy, and they also cover motorbikes, boats, caravans, and jet skis.

Because all of their car loans use fixed interest rates, your repayments are locked in from day one. You don’t have to stress about Reserve Bank cash rate movements suddenly pushing up your fortnightly car payment three years down the track.

They also take a very pragmatic approach to eligibility. To apply, you need to be at least 18 years old, be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, have a regular income through employment or a pension, and have a clean slate regarding unpaid defaults or bankruptcy. Even if you are 18 and don’t have an established credit history yet, they will look at your overall financial situation rather than automatically rejecting you at the door. If you already have an existing car loan elsewhere that is costing you too much, you can even use their platform to refinance for a better rate or a more comfortable term.

Of course, any smart buyer knows the loan repayment is only part of the equation. When you are crunching the numbers on the calculator, remember to factor in the ongoing running costs like comprehensive insurance, registration, tyres, and charging (plus Luxury Car Tax if you are shopping at the pointy end of the market).

If you are planning to upgrade your ride soon, do yourself a favour and sort out your finance with the same care you put into picking the car itself.

Who is Handy Finance and why haven’t you heard the name?

If the name Handy Finance sounds relatively new, the team behind it certainly isn’t. You might actually know them by their previous name, OurMoneyMarket. The company recently rebranded to Handy Finance, bringing a fresh identity while keeping the exact same people, products, and services under the hood.

Operating under Australian Credit Licence 488228 and as a member of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), they have built a massive track record in the Australian lending space. To date, they have helped realise over 104,250 customer goals, funded more than 25,550 car loans and 21,884 home renovation loans, and picked up 36 industry awards along the way.

Their tagline is simple – “get simple, fast, low-rate personal loans”. Because they operate as an independent digital lender without the bloated bricks-and-mortar branch overheads of traditional banks, they pass those operational savings onto borrowers through sharper interest rates and a much faster online experience.

For more information, head to Handy Finance Car Loans.