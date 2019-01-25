Happy Australia Day, time to celebrate our Aussie tech success

Happy Australia Day you terrific Aussies. Today I’ll be celebrating the hard work of our amazing Aussies startups, businesses, developers, engineers and scientists, that are responsible for creating the technology and services that we get to enjoy.

The most famous technology creation is of course Wi-Fi, developed out of CSIRO. Technically the five CSIRO scientists (John O’Sullivanm Terence Percival, Diethelm Ostry, John Deane, Graham Daniels) didn’t invent the concept of Wireless LAN, but invented the best way of doing it, the way everyone uses it today. Think of the explosion of wireless devices we have now, from laptops to phones and now IoT, none of it would be possible without WiFi, so thanks guys, you made our lives better.

Australia has had many successes in this space, but none bigger than Software company Atlassian. The brain child of co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar. These guys created a company that is known the world over for making some of the best software development and collaboration tools, helping other startups and businesses succeed in their missions.

Cannon-Brookes was also responsible for initiating discussions between Elon Musk’s Tesla Energy and the SA Government to deliver the world’s biggest battery.

Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2017

These are just a couple of examples why I’m incredibly proud to be an Australian and if you’ve got more great Aussie success stories, please leave them in the comments.

Cheers!