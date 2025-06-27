Have EV questions? The Melbourne EV Show has the answers this weekend.

The 2025 Melbourne International EV Show is on this weekend at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, and it’s a must-see for anyone considering making the switch to electric. I spent Friday walking the floor and, more importantly, listening to the fantastic live panel discussions.

These sessions are an incredible opportunity for prospective EV owners to get real-world answers to their most pressing questions, directly from industry experts. It cuts through the noise and provides clarity on what it’s really like to own an electric vehicle in Australia.

If you couldn’t make it on Friday, you’re in luck as the show runs all weekend. The live stage sessions continue, offering a fantastic lineup designed to address common concerns and highlight future innovations.

Here’s a taste of the agenda and what you can learn about this weekend in Melbourne.

Saturday, 28th June

11:00 am – 11:50 am: EV Charging & Infrastructure: Costs, Convenience, and the Petrol Comparison

How much does it really cost to charge an EV, and how does this compare to traditional petrol vehicles? In this session, experts will break down the cost of charging at home versus using public charging stations, highlighting the factors that influence your charging costs. Learn how to calculate the expenses of running an EV, and how making the switch could be more cost-effective than you think.

11:50 am – 12:05 pm: From Grid to Road: The Future of EV Charging and Australia’s Electricity Grid

Electric vehicles are not only changing the way Australians drive—they’re reshaping the electricity grid itself. In this keynote, Matthew will explore how EVs are driving smarter, more flexible energy systems, and what this means for households, businesses and electricity providers.

Drawing on real-world data from Flow Power’s residential plan, Flow Home, he’ll highlight how aligning EV charging with renewable energy can cut costs, reduce emissions and support grid stability. This session offers a compelling look at the role of EVs in accelerating Australia’s clean energy future.

12:05 pm – 12:35 pm: Global Trends in EV Adoption: What Australia Can Learn

Adrustralia is rapidly embracing electric vehicles, but what can we learn from the global landscape? In this fireside chat, we’ll explore the key trends driving EV adoption worldwide and how Australia can apply these lessons to accelerate the transition. Gain valuable insights into how other countries have tackled challenges and how Australia can follow suit.

12:35 pm – 12:55 pm: Should We Stand Up for EV Charging in Apartment Buildings?

Dr Patricia S. Lavieri explores the critical question of how we can enable widespread access to electric vehicle (EV) charging in apartment buildings—an often-overlooked challenge in the transition to sustainable transport.

Drawing on her expertise in consumer behaviour, transport systems, and integrated energy solutions, Dr Lavieri will discuss the barriers and opportunities for equitable access to EV charging, and the vital role of smart technologies in shaping future mobility.

12:55 pm – 1:40 pm: Rise of Smart Cities & Artificial Intelligence: How EVs Fit Into a Connected Future

As cities become smarter and more connected, EVs are playing a key role in the evolution of urban mobility. Join this conversation to explore how electric vehicles integrate into the smart city ecosystem, enhancing sustainability, reducing traffic, and contributing to cleaner air. Discover the future of EVs in a world of interconnected technology.

1:40 pm – 2:10 pm: The Electric Future: Why EVs Are Here to Stay in Australia

Electric vehicles are no longer a trend — they’re the future of transportation. In this panel, experts will discuss the long-term viability of EVs, including the growth of charging infrastructure, government incentives, and consumer demand. Learn why the shift to electric is inevitable and how it will shape the future of mobility.

2:10 pm – 2:45 pm: Home Charging: What You Need to Know About Costs and Installation

This session explores the real-world considerations of installing an EV charger at home — from upfront costs to smart system integration. Learn how today’s chargers can connect with broader home automation and energy systems, helping you save on power bills while future-proofing your setup. Perfect for homeowners looking to make informed, cost-effective decisions in the transition to electric mobility.

2:45 pm – 3:20 pm: The Bold New Brands and Models Poised to Take Over in 2025-2026 This session uncovers the bold new electric vehicle brands and models ready to dominate the market in 2025 and 2026. With fresh designs, breakthrough technologies, and unique features, these emerging players are set to disrupt the status quo and redefine what an EV can be. Join us to discover the trailblazers pushing the boundaries of performance, sustainability, and innovation.

3:20 pm – 4:05 pm: Breaking Boundaries in EV Tech: From V2G to Smart Charging to Self-Driving Cars

The technology behind electric vehicles is advancing rapidly. This panel will delve into some of the coolest tech innovations, including vehicle-to-grid technology, autonomous driving, and what the future holds for EVs. Discover how these developments are reshaping the automotive industry and what to expect in the near future.

4:05 pm – 4:30 pm: Real Ownership Reviews: What First-Time EV Owners Wish They Knew Before Buying

Want to hear firsthand experiences from people who’ve made the switch to electric? Join this session to hear from first-time EV owners about their journeys, the lessons they’ve learned, and what they wish they’d known before buying. Gain practical insights into what it’s really like to own an EV and avoid common pitfalls.

4:30 pm – 4:50 pm: Every New EV and PHEV Coming to Australia This Year!

Join Sam Evans, renowned EV advocate and creator of Australia’s largest EV YouTube channel, @ElectricViking, for an electrifying keynote. Discover every new electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle set to hit Australian roads this year, with insights only the Viking can deliver. Don’t miss this fast-paced, future-focused session designed to supercharge your EV knowledge!

4:50 pm – 5:00 pm: Q&A with Sam Evans, @ElectricViking

Hear directly from one of Australia’s biggest EV influencers and thought-leaders with an exclusive Q&A.

Sunday, 29th June

10:00 am – 10:20 am: Charging Infrastructure and Fire Safety: A Critical Discussion

Fire safety at EV charging sites is a growing concern as electric vehicle adoption increases. Emma Sutcliffe, Project Director of EV FireSafe, explores the key fire risks, real-world case studies, and practical solutions to enhance safety at charging locations. Learn how smarter site design, advanced fire detection, and industry collaboration can mitigate hazards and ensure a safer future for EV infrastructure.

10:20 am – 11:05 am: What’s Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)? How V2G Will Change the Way We Use Power

With Australia’s new Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) standards announced by Energy Minister Chris Bowen at our last show in Sydney Nov 2024, what does this mean for drivers, energy companies, and the power grid? Join industry experts as we unpack V2G in simple terms – and explore how your electric vehicle could do more than just drive – it could help power your home, reduce energy costs, and support Australia’s transition to a cleaner, more flexible energy system.

11:05 am – 11:50 am: EV Myth Busting: Separating Fact from Fiction

Tired of the negative media hype and outdated information? We’re here to set the record straight and help you understand the real benefits of driving electric. Join our panel of EV experts as we debunk the most common myths and misconceptions surrounding electric vehicles. Get ready to be amazed by the truth about electric vehicles and see why they’re the future of sustainable transportation.

11:50 am – 12:20 pm: Can an EV Replace Your Family’s Main Car in 2025? Making the Switch to Electric

Are electric vehicles practical for families? This fireside chat will explore the practicality of EVs for family use, from space and comfort to range and charging. Hear from families who have made the switch and get insights on how EVs can meet the everyday needs of parents and children.

12:20 pm – 12:40 pm: Driving Electric Across the Outback: Myths, Challenges and the Real Story

What does it take to drive electric through the heart of Australia? In this eye-opening keynote, outback EV travel specialist Richard Laxton shares his journey across some of the country’s most remote regions—behind the wheel of an EV.

12:40 pm – 1:25pm: EV Charging & Infrastructure: Costs, Convenience, and the Petrol Comparison

How much does it really cost to charge an EV, and how does this compare to traditional petrol vehicles? In this session, experts will break down the cost of charging at home versus using public charging stations, highlighting the factors that influence your charging costs. Learn how to calculate the expenses of running an EV, and how making the switch could be more cost-effective than you think.

1:25 pm – 2:10 pm: Should You Buy a Hybrid Before Going Fully Electric? Exploring Your Options

With EV adoption on the rise, is a hybrid the best way to transition, or should you go straight to an electric vehicle? This panel explores the role of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the shift to electrification—comparing cost, charging convenience, fuel savings, and long-term value. Experts will discuss whether hybrids offer the perfect balance or if they’re just a stepping stone on the road to full EV adoption. If you’re considering your next car, this discussion will help you make the right choice for your lifestyle and budget..

2:10 pm – 2:30 pm: Zero to 300,000: How EVs Went Mainstream in Just 10 Years & The Road Ahead

How did Australia go from nearly zero EVs in 2015 to over 300,000 today? Join EV data expert Riz Akhtar, founder of Carloop—Australia’s leading electric vehicle data and insights company—as he unpacks the consumer behaviours, policy shifts, and market dynamics that have powered a decade of transformation. Backed by real-time data and nationwide trends, this keynote reveals where Australia’s EV journey is headed next—and what it means for industry, infrastructure, and everyday drivers.

2:30 pm – 3:15pm: EVs for Dummies: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying Your First Electric Car

Are you new to the world of electric vehicles? This session is designed for first-time buyers, covering everything you need to know before purchasing your first EV. From choosing the right model to understanding charging options and government incentives, our panel of experts will guide you through the basics to help you make an informed decision.

3:15pm – 4:00pm: Can an EV Replace Your Family’s Main Car in 2025? Making the Switch to Electric

Are electric vehicles practical for families? This fireside chat will explore the practicality of EVs for family use, from space and comfort to range and charging. Hear from families who have made the switch and get insights on how EVs can meet the everyday needs of parents and children.

4:00pm – 4:30pm: EV Road Trips: Charging in Rural & Regional Australia

Thinking of taking your EV on a road trip across Australia? This fireside chat will focus on charging your EV in rural and regional areas, where infrastructure may be less developed. Hear from experts and experienced travellers about the best routes, charging station locations, and tips for enjoying a stress-free EV road trip beyond the cities.

4:30pm – 4:50pm: Every New EV and PHEV Coming to Australia this Year!

Join Sam Evans, renowned EV advocate and creator of Australia’s largest EV YouTube channel, @ElectricViking, for an electrifying keynote. Discover every new electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle set to hit Australian roads this year, with insights only the Viking can deliver. Don’t miss this fast-paced, future-focused session designed to supercharge your EV knowledge!

4:50pm – 5:00pm: Q&A with Sam Evans

Hear directly from one of Australia’s biggest EV influencers and thought-leaders with an exclusive Q&A.

If you are on the fence about electric vehicles, attending these sessions this weekend will be invaluable. Having this level of access to experts who can answer your specific questions is a rare opportunity.

The show is open from 9am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, head to https://www.futuredriveauto.au/melb/ev25