Headline: Google IO 2026: Gemini 3.5 Flash, agentic Search, and the new Google Glasses revealed

The embargo has officially lifted on Google I/O 2026, and the mountain of AI announcements is nothing short of staggering. Google is fundamentally rewriting how we interact with our devices, search the web, and manage our daily routines.

The sheer scale of this deployment is hard to comprehend, with Google now processing over 3.2 quadrillion tokens per month across its platforms. That is a massive 7x jump from the 480 trillion tokens reported just last year, highlighting an unprecedented appetite for generative tools.

The core focus this year is moving beyond simple chat boxes into actual agents that can execute complex tasks on your behalf. Australians can expect to see these massive updates rolling out across desktop and mobile ecosystems starting today.

Meet Gemini 3.5 Flash and Omni Flash

Leading the charge is Gemini 3.5 Flash, the first entry in a next-generation series designed to combine frontier intelligence with lightning-fast execution speed. It outperforms the older 3.1 Pro model across almost every major benchmark and shows immense progress in coding capabilities.

Crucially for developers and local businesses, this model delivers top-tier performance at less than half the price of comparable frontier models. It is available immediately for everyone across Google products and development APIs, bringing instant speed upgrades to users.

Alongside the speed boost comes a completely reimagined design language for the ecosystem called Neural Expressive. This update introduces a highly dynamic and vibrant interface that promises to make interacting with the system feel far more intuitive and fluid.

For those interested in media creation, Gemini Omni represents a massive breakthrough by combining text, image, and video modalities into a single architecture. The first model in this family, Gemini Omni Flash, launches today with the capability to transform complex prompts into cinematic, high-quality video outputs.

Aussie creators will be able to experience these advanced video generation capabilities firsthand through the main app, Google Flow, and directly within YouTube Shorts. Over time, the model will expand to seamlessly handle multi-modal inputs and outputs across text and imagery as well.

Your new 24/7 personal digital agents

One of the most practical announcements for everyday users is the introduction of Gemini Spark, a persistent personal AI agent operating under your direction. This tool is designed to proactively manage your digital life, handle complex multi-step tasks, and coordinate your schedule without needing constant manual prompts.

The system will integrate seamlessly with Google tools out of the box, with third-party tool integration coming via the Model Context Protocol in the near future. Mac users are also getting a dedicated MacOS app that runs Gemini Spark locally on their machines, complete with advanced voice features.

Another out-of-the-box agent arriving shortly is Daily Brief, which acts as a highly personalised morning digest for users. It works quietly behind the scenes to synthesise information from your email inbox, calendar, and task lists to surface the most critical details you need before starting your day.

Google Flow is also receiving a major upgrade with a new agent that can reason through complex creative projects under your control. It allows users to vibe code creative tools directly inside the workspace, enabling the rapid creation of video effects, hand-drawn animations, and text layering.

Reinventing Search after 25 years

Google Search is undergoing its most significant transformation in over a quarter of a century by integrating native agentic capabilities directly into the search bar. This upgrade puts the most powerful models at your fingertips, allowing the platform to build entirely custom experiences for individual questions.

Instead of just a standard list of blue links, Search will now dynamically generate custom layouts and interactive visuals to answer complex queries. These generative user interface capabilities are scheduled to roll out to all users shortly, completely free of charge.

New Information Agents are also being introduced to Search, operating 24/7 in the background to find exactly what you need at the right moment. These agents will actively monitor the web for specific information you request and help you take immediate action when relevant updates are found.

The video experience is also getting an overhaul via Ask YouTube, which changes how users find and extract information from video content. The system identifies the absolute best video to match your specific interest and automatically jumps straight to the most relevant timestamp inside the clip.

Voice-powered collaboration and content credentials

For productivity, Docs Live has been introduced as a real-time voice thought partner and co-writer to help users draft content incredibly fast. You can speak naturally to the software while it structures documents and pulls relevant facts from Gmail, Google Drive, Chat, and the open web.

With millions of people already using SynthID to track generated content, Google is expanding its safety ecosystem by supporting Content Credentials verification. This framework will explicitly show whether content originated from a real camera, an AI model, or if it was modified using generative tools.

These safety verifications are expanding into Search and the Chrome browser, with industry players OpenAI, Kakao, and Eleven Labs officially adopting SynthID technology. Meanwhile, a new standalone creation app called Google Pics is launching on the Nano Banana model, giving users precise creative control over image design.

Deep integration with Google Antigravity 2.0

Developers are getting a massive upgrade today with the release of Google Antigravity 2.0, which has been rearchitected into a standalone desktop application. The platform moves away from being a traditional code editor with AI bolted on, shifting instead to an agent-first environment designed for complex engineering.

The platform allows developers to orchestrate multiple subagents that run in parallel, execute asynchronous background compilation, and handle multi-repository projects without cluttering the main context window. It also introduces live voice transcription via Gemini audio models, allowing engineers to speak commands directly to their agent infrastructure.

To help scale these developer workflows, Google is introducing a new middle-tier subscription layer called the Google AI Ultra plan for A$100 per month. This new tier sits between the existing Pro and flagship Ultra options, delivering priority access to Antigravity with five times the usage limits of the Pro tier.

Intelligent eyewear and scientific breakthroughs

Google provided an updated look at its intelligent eyewear project, showcasing separate form factors designed to keep users heads-up and hands-free. The lineup includes audio glasses that provide spoken assistance directly into your ear, alongside display glasses that overlay contextual information on top of the real world.

Both eyewear options leverage Gemini intelligence, allowing users to ask questions about their surroundings or request digital assistance without needing to pull out a phone. This represents a clear step forward in how the company envisions ambient computing fitting into daily life.

On the research front, Gemini for Science brings together advanced reasoning, Deep Think, and Deep Research to accelerate major scientific breakthroughs. The initiative connects agentic platforms like Google Antigravity to over 30 major life science databases, with Science Skills available today via GitHub.

The momentum behind these platforms is clear, with the main app now exceeding 900 million monthly active users globally. AI Overviews has surpassed 2.5 billion monthly active users, while the dedicated AI Mode has cleared 1 billion users in just a single year.

Watch the keynote

If you missed out on the live broadcast and want to see all of these features demonstrated live on stage, you can catch up on the full keynote video to see exactly how these new tools look in action.

For more information, head to https://blog.google/innovation-and-ai/sundar-pichai-io-2026/#momentum