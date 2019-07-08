Here are the cars Aussies are leaving behind to get a Tesla Model 3

Australia used to be a country that bought Fords and Holdens but after Government regulation opened the floodgates for international brands to enter Australia, we now have one of the most competitive landscapes in the world.
As new tech-first automotive brands make more affordable products, Australian’s are stretching financially to access that technology.
The best example of that is the Tesla Model 3. Thanks to the Tesla Model 3 Australia Facebook group (go join if you haven’t already), we have some great new data about the vehicles people are upgrading from.
What’s amazing to see is that some of these vehicles are in the $20-30,000 price range, which makes the cost of the Model 3 as much as 3 or 4 times the cost of their previous vehicle. This reflecting similar international data that shows people are embracing the Tesla stretch.
- 2012 BMW 320D
- Audi A1
- Honda CR-V
- 2013 Honda Civic Hatch
- 2012 Nissan Leaf
- Nissan LEAF and Hyundai Ioniq
- Model X 75D & Model X P100D
- 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer
- Holden Statesman
- 2006 Subaru Forester XT
- BMW 320i
- 2009 VW Passat
- Audi A4
- Holden Cruise SRiV
- Model S 85
- VW polo
- Tesla Model S 75D
- Alfa Romeo Bera 2007
- Holden Barina
- Suzuki Swift
- Tesla Model S
- Ford Falcon
- 2017 Mazda 2
- 2012 Kia Rondo
- Tesla Model S
- 2016 Hyundai Tucson
- Proton Jumbuck
- Chysler 300C
- Range Rover
- VW Eos
- Toyota Prius C
- Nissan Dualis
- Toyota Rav 4
- Volvo V40
- Mercedes-AMG GLA45
- 2012 Ford FPV GT
- VW Passat Wagon 206tsi
- 2016 VW Golf 110TDI
- Toyota Aurion
- 20098 Mazda 6
- 2008 Subaru Liberty
- Mitsubishi i-Miev
- 2014 Camry Hybrid
- Mazda 3
- Volkswagon Polo
- 2018 Kia Sorento GTLine
- VW Polo
- Suzuki Grand Vitara
- Mitsubishi Lancer
- 2007 Subaru Outback
- Toyota Prius V
- Tesla Model S
- Mazda 3
- Mazda 3
- 1973 HQ Holden
- Porsche 911
- 2018 Model X 75D
- 2018 Hyundai i30 SR
- Hyundai Tucson
- Mercedes-Benz E250
- Mazda 2
- Hyundai Tucson
That’s the full list as it stands today, showcasing an impressive range of vehicles. This gives us a window into the vehicle types that people are leaving behind by selling or trading in, in favour of a fully electric vehicle.
What’s surprising to me is just how many people are upgrading from Tesla Model S or Model X. This suggests those people who’ve owned a Tesla are not moving away from the brand, but instead after a smaller car, possibly influenced by the updated interior design with its minimal dash. Selling the more expensive X or S and buying the cheaper 3 may also be a way of retrieving some equity, or simply achieving longer range and faster-charging capabilities.
If you are buying a Model 3, leave a comment below with the vehicle you are leaving behind.