Here are the cars Aussies are leaving behind to get a Tesla Model 3

Australia used to be a country that bought Fords and Holdens but after Government regulation opened the floodgates for international brands to enter Australia, we now have one of the most competitive landscapes in the world.

As new tech-first automotive brands make more affordable products, Australian’s are stretching financially to access that technology.

The best example of that is the Tesla Model 3. Thanks to the Tesla Model 3 Australia Facebook group (go join if you haven’t already), we have some great new data about the vehicles people are upgrading from.

What’s amazing to see is that some of these vehicles are in the $20-30,000 price range, which makes the cost of the Model 3 as much as 3 or 4 times the cost of their previous vehicle. This reflecting similar international data that shows people are embracing the Tesla stretch.

2012 BMW 320D

Audi A1

Honda CR-V

2013 Honda Civic Hatch

2012 Nissan Leaf

Nissan LEAF and Hyundai Ioniq

Model X 75D & Model X P100D

2005 Mitsubishi Lancer

Holden Statesman

2006 Subaru Forester XT

BMW 320i

2009 VW Passat

Audi A4

Holden Cruise SRiV

Model S 85

VW polo

Tesla Model S 75D

Alfa Romeo Bera 2007

Holden Barina

Suzuki Swift

Tesla Model S

Ford Falcon

2017 Mazda 2

2012 Kia Rondo

Tesla Model S

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Proton Jumbuck

Chysler 300C

Range Rover

VW Eos

Toyota Prius C

Nissan Dualis

Toyota Rav 4

Volvo V40

Mercedes-AMG GLA45

2012 Ford FPV GT

VW Passat Wagon 206tsi

2016 VW Golf 110TDI

Toyota Aurion

20098 Mazda 6

2008 Subaru Liberty

Mitsubishi i-Miev

2014 Camry Hybrid

Mazda 3

Volkswagon Polo

2018 Kia Sorento GTLine

VW Polo

Suzuki Grand Vitara

Mitsubishi Lancer

2007 Subaru Outback

Toyota Prius V

Tesla Model S

Mazda 3

Mazda 3

1973 HQ Holden

Porsche 911

2018 Model X 75D

2018 Hyundai i30 SR

Hyundai Tucson

Mercedes-Benz E250

Mazda 2

Hyundai Tucson

That’s the full list as it stands today, showcasing an impressive range of vehicles. This gives us a window into the vehicle types that people are leaving behind by selling or trading in, in favour of a fully electric vehicle.

What’s surprising to me is just how many people are upgrading from Tesla Model S or Model X. This suggests those people who’ve owned a Tesla are not moving away from the brand, but instead after a smaller car, possibly influenced by the updated interior design with its minimal dash. Selling the more expensive X or S and buying the cheaper 3 may also be a way of retrieving some equity, or simply achieving longer range and faster-charging capabilities.













