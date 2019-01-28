Here are the EVs available to buy in Australia in 2019

Electric vehicles in Australia have had a long history, yet they still account for a tiny portion of overall vehicle sales. Now as we look at 2019, the EV lineup available in our country is changing dramatically.

EVs are now more capable with longer ranges and better performance, but importantly the design of EVs are no longer a statement about how hard you hug trees, but rather a reflection of an authentic EV that optimises aerodynamics and range, while still having mass-market appeal.

The final piece of the puzzle in a car buyer’s decision to go electric this year, is of course price. It’s important to remember we have to account for EVs differently than traditional combustion-engine vehicles.

With electric vehicles, you reduce the number of serviceable components, lowering service costs (and usually intervals). The ongoing costs like recharging is also dramatically lower than fueling up a tank. Those savings however are usually paid for up-front, so take around 5 years of those equivalent costs and add them to the purchase price, then we get close to what a similar vehicle would cost.

Like solar panels, once you pay back that initial purchase price, you’re then in the black economically, but while we still don’t know what battery replacement costs look like, we do know batteries are tending to last longer est. 15yr+ rather than the initial 10 the industry indicated.

The final point on the price discussion, you have to remember the purchase price vs the performance you’re getting. In the highest end models, you’re getting a supercar-level of performance for a fraction of the cost. So if the car is faster, safer, smarter and more fun to drive.. what’s that worth to you?

Now here's the list.





Hyundai Ioniq Electric Range – up to 280 kms

Acceleration – 0 to 100kph approx 9.9 secs

Top Speed – 165 kph

Cargo Volume – 23.8 cuft

Seats: 5 adults

Battery: 28kWh

Price: Around AUD $43,000

Jaguar I-Pace Range: Up to 480 kms

Acceleration: 0 to 100kph approx 4.8 secs

Top Speed: 200 kph

Cargo Volume: 656L

Seats: 5 adults

Battery: 90kWh

Price: Around AUD $120,000 base model

Hyundai Kona EV Range: Up to 480 kms (64kWh battery)

Range: Up to 312kms (39.2kWh battery)

Acceleration: 0 to 100kph approx 7.6 secs

Top Speed: 155 kph

Cargo Volume: 332L

Seats: 5 adults

Battery: Unknown

Price: Around AUD $55k – $60k

Nissan Leaf Range: Up to 240 kms

Acceleration: – 0 to 100kph less than 10 secs

Top Speed: – 144 kph (regulated)

Luggage Space: 435 litres

Seats: 5 adults

Battery: 40kWh

Price: AUD around $50,000

Kia Niro Range: 480 kms long range version

Range: 310 kms short range version

Acceleration: – 0 to 100kph around 7.8 secs

Top Speed: 155kph

Cargo Space: 451L

Seats: 5 adults

Battery: 39.2kWh / 64kWh

Price: Around AUD $60k – $65k

Audi E-Tron Range: Up to 400 kms

Acceleration: 0 to 100kph approx 5.7 secs

Top Speed: 200 kph

Cargo Volume: 660L (frunk&trunk)

Seats: 5 adults

Battery: 95kWh

Price: Around AUD $125,000

Tesla Model 3 Range: 350kms standard, long range – 500kms

Acceleration: 0 to 100kph in 5.6 secs standard, 5.1 secs long range, 3.3 performance

Top Speed: Standard 209kph, long range 225kph

Seats: 5 adults

Battery Pack: 60kWh (plus other options)

Standard Price: Est A$60,000

Long Range Price: Est A$80,000

Performance Price: Est A$100,000

Tesla Model S Range: P100 – 632kms, P100D – 613km

Acceleration: 0-100km/h P100 – 4.3s, P100D – 2.7s

Top Speed: 250km/h

Seats: 5 adults

Battery Pack: 100kWh

Standard Price: P100 – A$141,400, P100D – A$192,900

Tesla Model X Range: 565km

Acceleration: 0-100km/h in 4.9 (100D), 3.1 (P100D)

Top Speed: 250km/h

Seats: 5 adults

Battery Pack: 100kWh

Standard Price: 100D – A$146,000, P100D – A$200,300

Mercedes-Benz EQC Range: 450kms+

Acceleration: 0 to 100kph in 5.1 secs

Seats: 5 adults

Battery Pack: 80kWh

Standard Price: Est A$100,000-150,000

BMW i3s Range: 260km

Acceleration: 0 to 100kph in 7.3 secs

Max speed: 150km/h

Seats: 5 adults

Battery Pack: Unknown

Standard Price: A$69,990 – A$75,900

What’s not on the list are the fake EVs that are really hybrids, but escape the hybrid tag through a technicality. When the petrol engine (active most of the time) charges the battery and the battery drives the wheels, that’s not an EV, that’s a hybrid.

Basically this was a stop gap solution to solve the range issues, which in 2019 are really not an issue. While theses systems with smaller batteries can feature a cheaper sticker price, the car is effectively twice as complicated and lacks many of the advantages that fully EV offers.

If I’ve missed any from the list, please leave a comment and I’ll be sure to add them in. What’s your favourite? Are you planning on buying EV this year?