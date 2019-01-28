Here are the EVs available to buy in Australia in 2019

Electric vehicles in Australia have had a long history, yet they still account for a tiny portion of overall vehicle sales. Now as we look at 2019, the EV lineup available in our country is changing dramatically.
EVs are now more capable with longer ranges and better performance, but importantly the design of EVs are no longer a statement about how hard you hug trees, but rather a reflection of an authentic EV that optimises aerodynamics and range, while still having mass-market appeal.
The final piece of the puzzle in a car buyer’s decision to go electric this year, is of course price. It’s important to remember we have to account for EVs differently than traditional combustion-engine vehicles.
With electric vehicles, you reduce the number of serviceable components, lowering service costs (and usually intervals). The ongoing costs like recharging is also dramatically lower than fueling up a tank. Those savings however are usually paid for up-front, so take around 5 years of those equivalent costs and add them to the purchase price, then we get close to what a similar vehicle would cost.
Like solar panels, once you pay back that initial purchase price, you’re then in the black economically, but while we still don’t know what battery replacement costs look like, we do know batteries are tending to last longer est. 15yr+ rather than the initial 10 the industry indicated.
The final point on the price discussion, you have to remember the purchase price vs the performance you’re getting. In the highest end models, you’re getting a supercar-level of performance for a fraction of the cost. So if the car is faster, safer, smarter and more fun to drive.. what’s that worth to you?
Now here’s the list.
Hyundai Ioniq Electric
Range – up to 280 kms
Acceleration – 0 to 100kph approx 9.9 secs
Top Speed – 165 kph
Cargo Volume – 23.8 cuft
Seats: 5 adults
Battery: 28kWh
Price: Around AUD $43,000
Jaguar I-Pace
Range: Up to 480 kms
Acceleration: 0 to 100kph approx 4.8 secs
Top Speed: 200 kph
Cargo Volume: 656L
Seats: 5 adults
Battery: 90kWh
Price: Around AUD $120,000 base model
Hyundai Kona EV
Range: Up to 480 kms (64kWh battery)
Range: Up to 312kms (39.2kWh battery)
Acceleration: 0 to 100kph approx 7.6 secs
Top Speed: 155 kph
Cargo Volume: 332L
Seats: 5 adults
Battery: Unknown
Price: Around AUD $55k – $60k
Nissan Leaf
Range: Up to 240 kms
Acceleration: – 0 to 100kph less than 10 secs
Top Speed: – 144 kph (regulated)
Luggage Space: 435 litres
Seats: 5 adults
Battery: 40kWh
Price: AUD around $50,000
Kia Niro
Range: 480 kms long range version
Range: 310 kms short range version
Acceleration: – 0 to 100kph around 7.8 secs
Top Speed: 155kph
Cargo Space: 451L
Seats: 5 adults
Battery: 39.2kWh / 64kWh
Price: Around AUD $60k – $65k
Audi E-Tron
Range: Up to 400 kms
Acceleration: 0 to 100kph approx 5.7 secs
Top Speed: 200 kph
Cargo Volume: 660L (frunk&trunk)
Seats: 5 adults
Battery: 95kWh
Price: Around AUD $125,000
Tesla Model 3
Range: 350kms standard, long range – 500kms
Acceleration: 0 to 100kph in 5.6 secs standard, 5.1 secs long range, 3.3 performance
Top Speed: Standard 209kph, long range 225kph
Seats: 5 adults
Battery Pack: 60kWh (plus other options)
Standard Price: Est A$60,000
Long Range Price: Est A$80,000
Performance Price: Est A$100,000
Tesla Model S
Range: P100 – 632kms, P100D – 613km
Acceleration: 0-100km/h P100 – 4.3s, P100D – 2.7s
Top Speed: 250km/h
Seats: 5 adults
Battery Pack: 100kWh
Standard Price: P100 – A$141,400, P100D – A$192,900
Tesla Model X
Range: 565km
Acceleration: 0-100km/h in 4.9 (100D), 3.1 (P100D)
Top Speed: 250km/h
Seats: 5 adults
Battery Pack: 100kWh
Standard Price: 100D – A$146,000, P100D – A$200,300
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Range: 450kms+
Acceleration: 0 to 100kph in 5.1 secs
Seats: 5 adults
Battery Pack: 80kWh
Standard Price: Est A$100,000-150,000
BMW i3s
Range: 260km
Acceleration: 0 to 100kph in 7.3 secs
Max speed: 150km/h
Seats: 5 adults
Battery Pack: Unknown
Standard Price: A$69,990 – A$75,900
What’s not on the list are the fake EVs that are really hybrids, but escape the hybrid tag through a technicality. When the petrol engine (active most of the time) charges the battery and the battery drives the wheels, that’s not an EV, that’s a hybrid.
Basically this was a stop gap solution to solve the range issues, which in 2019 are really not an issue. While theses systems with smaller batteries can feature a cheaper sticker price, the car is effectively twice as complicated and lacks many of the advantages that fully EV offers.
If I’ve missed any from the list, please leave a comment and I’ll be sure to add them in. What’s your favourite? Are you planning on buying EV this year?