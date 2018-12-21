Christmas is just days away and in the lead up to December 25th, Amazon are offering existing Echo owners (or 3rd party Echo-enabled devices) the chance to get into the Christmas spirit.

“Alexa, tell me a Christmas story.”

Alexa, what am I getting for Christmas?”



“Alexa, where’s Santa?”

Follow Santa as he prepares for his big trip this Christmas. Please note Kid Skills must be enabled. Learn more.

"Alexa, tell me a Christmas joke."

“Alexa, let’s play a game.”

“Alexa, set a ham timer for 1 hour and 30 minutes.”

“Alexa, sing ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’.”

“Alexa, have I been naughty or nice?”

“Alexa, what is the history of Christmas?”

“Alexa, what’s the weather tomorrow?”

“Alexa, what movies are showing near me?”

“Alexa, it’s Christmas!”

“Alexa, how do I create my own story?”

Get into the spirit of Christmas by creating your very own personalised story – fun for all ages. Please note Kid Skills must be enabled. Learn more.

"Alexa, how do I make a video call?"

“Alexa, how many days until New Year’s?”

Introducing Tap to Alexa, an accessibility feature available on Echo Show and Echo Spot to interact with Alexa via the touch screen. Choose from a menu of popular options or enter your requests through text. Turn on Alexa Captioning to add captions for weather, timers/alarms, Smart Home, music and more.

If you’re lucky enough to unwrap an Alexa-enabled device this Christmas, then you should get familiar with Alexa by try some of the phrases above.

