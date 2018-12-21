on December 21, 2018
Christmas is just days away and in the lead up to December 25th, Amazon are offering existing Echo owners (or 3rd party Echo-enabled devices) the chance to get into the Christmas spirit.
- “Alexa, tell me a Christmas story.”
- Alexa, what am I getting for Christmas?”
- “Alexa, where’s Santa?”
Follow Santa as he prepares for his big trip this Christmas. Please note Kid Skills must be enabled. Learn more.
- “Alexa, tell me a Christmas joke.”
- “Alexa, let’s play a game.”
- “Alexa, set a ham timer for 1 hour and 30 minutes.”
- “Alexa, sing ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’.”
- “Alexa, have I been naughty or nice?”
- “Alexa, what is the history of Christmas?”
- “Alexa, what’s the weather tomorrow?”
- “Alexa, what movies are showing near me?”
- “Alexa, it’s Christmas!”
- “Alexa, how do I create my own story?”
Get into the spirit of Christmas by creating your very own personalised story – fun for all ages. Please note Kid Skills must be enabled. Learn more.
- “Alexa, how do I make a video call?”
- “Alexa, how many days until New Year’s?”
Introducing Tap to Alexa, an accessibility feature available on Echo Show and Echo Spot to interact with Alexa via the touch screen. Choose from a menu of popular options or enter your requests through text. Turn on Alexa Captioning to add captions for weather, timers/alarms, Smart Home, music and more.
If you’re lucky enough to unwrap an Alexa-enabled device this Christmas, then you should get familiar with Alexa by try some of the phrases above.
