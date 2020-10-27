Here’s what it’ll be like when you power on your new Xbox Series X on Day 1.

With the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S just around the corner (Nov 10th), chances are, those with pre-orders of the now sold-out console, are keen to see what Day 1 looks like.

Microsoft are showing off the out of the box experience for Xbox Series X and Series X, with a new in-depth video.

During the video, we get a closer look at the performance of the next-gen console, both launching and resuming games, as well as better graphics, frame rates and more.

Something new to Series X and S are the changes to the UI, with a new dynamic background that is an animation behind your home screen. There’s also an updated overlay on games when you press the Xbox X on your controller. The ability to record and share content has been significantly enhanced, making it easier to share your best work with the world.

When it comes to that performance, it’s easy to read a spec sheet, but it’s certainly more meaningful and impactful to hear the Xbox team talk about running Gears of War 5 in the equivalent of Ultra graphics settings on the PC. That really demonstrates that we’re about to put a PC under our TV.

Thankfully the UI looks fast and snappy, moving between the sections of the interface. While there are still some transitions between content, there are a lot fewer animations that really just served to slow you down.

Check out the video, if you’re at all considering the next Xbox generation, it’s definitely worth 15 minutes of your time.