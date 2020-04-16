Hisense are bringing their monster 100″ S8 4K TV to Australia

Hisense says Aussies are loving increasingly larger TVs, so this year they’ve gone big, 100″ big.

As part of the company’s launch of their S8 UHD Smart TV and Q8 ULED TV 2020 models, Hisense are bringing their massive 100″ model to Australia for that ultimate immersive home cinema experience.

The new models will be available from May and range from A$899.00 to $14,999.

If you’re focused more on picture quality than size, then you’ll want to consider their Q8 ULED 4K TV, available in 55″ to 85″ models. These feature all the nice features like 200Hz smooth motion, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos through front-firing speakers.

The Q8 ULED range starts at a RRP of $1,799 and also features Alexa and Google Assistant support, along with the ability for the TV to function as a Bluetooth speaker.

“We’ve never been more reliant on our TVs than we are right now as a key source of news and entertainment. While these are challenging times, we are proud to introduce Australians to our 2020 TV range as they look to enhance their at- home viewing experience. Created in partnership with our local Research and Development team, the models have been designed with Australian needs top of mind and deliver the best in both picture quality and size – including a massive 100-inch TV!” Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia

This year the 2020 models will come with VIDAA Smart OS 4, a ground up rebuild that offers deep integration for streaming services. Applications like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Stan, SBS On-demand will all be able to surface content from your account, your playlists on the front screen, inviting you in to watch more.

There’s also a new VIDAA Art option through a collaboration with Deviant Art. This can kick in after 5mins of inactivity and will drop the brightness to save power. This feels like a great counter to features from other TV makers that require you to purchase a whole new TV, while this is simply an app.

One of the crazy new challenges we’re dealing with this year is the stands. To enable these massive TVs of 85, or even 100″ to stand on existing entertainment units, Hisense are now having to offer multiple feet locations in the bottom of the TV. I do serious wonder about anyone who’s buying a TV this large and not wall mounting it.

The other big challenge (assuming you have the budget for it), is fitting it through the door. Hisense says their Home AR mobile app can help customers understand the scale of their TVs in home spaces. They are also working with retailers to include installation of these largest TVs as part of the purchase.

While Hisense announced a lot today, they’re not done, there’s still more of their 2020 lineup of TVs to come later in the year.