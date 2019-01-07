We knew TVs would be large this year and Hisense have just announced a massive one that we can confirm is coming to Australia. Hisense announced a new Series L, 100″ 4K Smart Dual Colour Laser TV with HDR.

The display combines cinema grade technology, sophisticated smarts and a seamless set-up, the Hisense Laser TV is designed to create an immersive 100″ television and entertainment experience in any home.

“More and more of our Australian customers are demanding larger-than-life televisions and we’re thrilled to announce the addition of a show stopping 100-inch TV to our line up in 2019,” Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia.

Unrivalled picture quality and cinematic audio

The 100-inch TV combines a Laser Engine specifically developed by Hisense together with its propriety light source technology, X-Fusion, to create a new standard in home cinema.

X-Fusion utilises a Dual Colour laser light source that expands the colour gamut to deliver sharper, more precise images whilst avoiding unwanted light dispersion. The result is a more natural viewing experience with high purity and saturation.

“This big and bold TV is yet another example of our commitment to bringing Australian consumers more choice at the premium end of the market. Globally, Hisense has invested heavily in the research and development of its proprietary laser technology, and the result is a truly innovative and exceptional TV, that provides an unparalleled at-home cinema experience,” Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia.

The 4K Ultra HD Laser TV displays over 8 million pixels that have a striking impact on the 100-inch screen. Supported by High Dynamic Range (HDR10), the TV creates a stunningly vibrant picture with incredible depth.

Additionally, the Hisense 100-inch TV is able to render images faster using its MEMC Technology with microsecond processor response to deliver a fast motion rate. Hisense’s Smooth Motion Plus technology enables super-smooth, clear images, ideal for fast action scenes and sports.

For a true cinematic experience, the TV has 14 built-in speakers with award-winning dbx-tv technology as well as a wireless subwoofer, powered by JBL Cinema Sound. The combined offering provides consumers with the full power and depth of sound, complementing the TV’s unrivalled picture quality.

A smart choice

Hisense’s Laser TV boasts a built-in TV tuner while providing fast, simple and customisable access to hundreds of applications such as Netflix, Stan and YouTube built-in.

Seamless set-up

New Australian customers of the 100″ Laser TV can expect Hisense’s white glove installation service so set up is a breeze and they can enjoy their extra large TV straight away. The Ultra Short Throw Laser technology displays a colourful and bright image onto a thin and lightweight 100-inch screen that hangs effortlessly without wires or intrusive installation.

With a convenient table top setup, the console can project the image from a distance of only 19 centimetres from the wall, offering a more natural viewing experience without the need for a specifically darkened room. The Laser TV console is also just one tenth of the weight of a comparably sized LED TV, making it easier to move and install.

Anti-reflective to external light sources, Hisense’s Laser TV display is versatile and can suit an array of home theatre set ups as it provides an eye-friendly viewing distance of just 4 metres from the screen. By contrast, a conventional LED TV of the same size would typically require the viewer to sit approximately 9 metres from the screen.

Further detail, including pricing and availability will be confirmed in the first half of 2019.