Hisense’s new C2 Ultra Laser Mini Projector offers screens of up to 300″

Hisense’s 2025 home cinema lineup includes a fresh range of Laser TV and Laser Projection systems designed to bring the big-screen entertainment home.

One of the most interesting products in the lineup is C2 Ultra 4K TriChroma Laser Mini Projector. While it may relatively modest in size, it’s not lacking in features.

This is a category that others have tried and failed to gain traction with and this offering from Hisense looks like it could finally provide the quality and features necessary to be a favourite among projector fans.

“Hisense leads the laser technology category with over 2,500 applied patents that underpin our innovations in the field. The Australian market has shown a strong appetite for bigger-screen entertainment, and we’re thrilled to bring more premium entertainment solutions to Australian customers.



Our Laser Home Cinema offering is designed to deliver unmatched clarity, colour and brightness across the range, giving Aussies the ability to experience cinema from their own homes in a way that suits them.” Chris Kotis, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Hisense Australia and New Zealand.

Compact Power: C2 and C2 Ultra Laser Mini Projectors

Hisense is pushing hard with its new C2 and C2 Ultra 4K TriChroma Laser Mini Projectors, aiming to deliver a potent cinema experience without demanding a huge amount of space.

These little units are powered by Hisense’s LPU Digital Laser Engine and leverage AI to optimise picture and sound for your specific room.

Unique Gimbal Design

The C2 and C2 Ultra feature an innovative gimbal system, offering 360∘ horizontal and 135∘ vertical rotation, ensuring you get the perfect picture even if you’re projecting onto an unconventional surface, like the ceiling.

TriChroma Colour & Brightness

Expect vibrant, cinema-grade visuals thanks to Hisense’s TriChroma colour technology, supporting IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision. The projectors can cast an image from 65 inches all the way up to a massive 300 inches, with the C2 hitting 2,000 ANSI lumens and the C2 Ultra ramping that up to 3,000 ANSI lumens, promising 110% of the BT.2020 colour gamut.

C2 Ultra: The Premium Step-Up

The C2 Ultra takes things a notch higher with a few key additions.

Integrated Subwoofer

For more impactful sound, the C2 Ultra includes an integrated subwoofer, adding some low-end grunt to your movies and games.

Designed for Xbox

Gamers will appreciate the ‘Designed for Xbox’ certification, ensuring a plug-and-play optimised experience with your console.

Optical Zoom Capability

Enhanced versatility comes via optical zoom (0.9~1.5:1), allowing more flexibility in projector placement without sacrificing image quality.

If that’s not for you, or you have a larger budget, then Hisense are also offering an impressive LQ9 Laser TV which is a short-throw projector.

The Big Gun: L9Q Laser TV

For those wanting the ultimate out-of-the-box home cinema setup, Hisense introduces the L9Q TriChroma Laser TV. This model comes bundled with a 120-inch ambient light rejecting (ALR) screen, but if your space or needs change, it can adjust its display from 80 inches up to 150 inches.

Brightest ever laser

The L9Q boasts an impressive 4,000 ANSI lumens, making it the brightest laser Hisense has produced, powered by their LPU Digital Laser Engine.

Ultra-Short Throw Innovation

A standout feature is the new 0.18 ultra-short throw lens, a claimed industry-first in Laser, reducing the required distance from the wall by 44mm compared to typical 0.2 throw ratio models. This means you need less space for that huge 120-inch image, perfect for modern Aussie homes.

Advanced chip & picture quality

The 120-inch L9Q is the first to use an advanced .47SST architecture chip, delivering a stunning 1,000 nits of brightness directly in front of the screen. Coupled with Dolby Vision and precision colour correction, it promises true-to-life visuals even in well-lit rooms.

Immersive sound and gaming

Sound isn’t an afterthought, with Harman Kardon front-firing speakers to place you right in the middle of the action. Like the C2 Ultra, the L9Q also carries the ‘Designed for Xbox’ certification for an optimised gaming experience.

“As a brand who stands at the fore of the Laser Home Cinema category, we are thrilled to be introducing such a strong Laser line up in 2025. As category leaders, our mission is to help customers to realise the opportunity for Laser Home Cinema by offering an innovative and immersive suite of products, and this year’s line-up does just that,” Kotis concluded.

Australian pricing for the new Hisense C2 Ultra is $4,499.00 RRP, which certainly places it among the enthusiast, rather than the casual projector user. More information at Hisense.

In the US, the L9Q costs a pretty US$5,999.99 and while that’s steep, those who can’t roof-mount a projector, may be able to make that make sense.

