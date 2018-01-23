Home Builder Porter Davis giving away 50x Tesla Powerwall 2s

If you’re in the market for a new home and would love to have solar and battery as part of your build, then Porter Davis could be your builder. The company is giving away 50 Tesla Powerwall 2 batteries and 5.6kW of Solar from partner Bradford Solar. The RRP of the package is $22k and is exclusively limited to those embarking on knockdown & rebuild type builds.

If you choose a house from their Prestige range, the package is free, but if you like something in the Lifestyle range, there’s a charge, albeit still discounted from the regular price. For double storey houses (more expensive builds) it’ll cost you $5,000, while a single storey will cost you $10,000, still a decent saving from the regular $22k.

roduct included in the 5.6kW Bradford Solar ChargePack:

Tesla Powerwall 2

20 x 280 Watt Solar Panels

SolarEdge Inverter

DC Power Optimiser and Tesla App Monitoring

While the prospect of a free Tesla Powerwall and solar panels is certainly inviting, keep in mind free isn’t always what it seems. Houses are amazingly complex things with tens of thousands of individual items, each providing an opportunity for profit, then there’s thousands of hours of labor, also an opportunity for profit. So is there more than $22,000 of margin in a house to fund this ‘giveaway’, absolutely, particularly if this is amortised across a number of houses built this year by Porter Davis.

The other way this could be funded is by taking money from the marketing budget and applying it to this promotion. Its also worthwhile remembering that partner Bradford Solar also stands to benefit considerably from the PR that arises from this promotion.

That aside, if you were about to embark on a knockdown & rebuild anyway, and were successful in being one of the 50, then year, you’re getting a pretty great deal that’ll mean dramatically lower power prices into future.