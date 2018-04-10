Honda refines the Civic with limited edition VTi-S LUXE model

Honda Australia has launched a new variant of the Honda Civic, the VTi-S LUXE sedan bolsters the comfort and style. The Honda Civic VTi-S LUXE adds a selection of new features for a price increase of just $2,000 above the regular VTi-S sedan.

The limited time, LUXE edition includes:

Leather-appointed seat trim Heated front seats 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat Piano Black sports front grille Metallic/Pearlescent paint as standard



The Honda Civic VTi-S LUXE is available nationally for A$26,490, excluding on road costs and is available for a limited time from Honda dealers nationally.

Honda Australia Director, Mr. Stephen Collins said,

“The Civic has such a long and distinguished history in Australia. This current generation is already feature packed but this new Civic VTi-S LUXE edition delivers even more equipment that we know customers value highly, like the leather-appointed seat trim.”

The Civic VTi-S already had a decent lineup of features like smart keyless entry, push-button start, LaneWatch, front and rear parking sensors, 16-inch alloys, front fog lights and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The LUXE package means better value-for-money, so if you were thinking about buying a Civic already, this is likely an easy decision.

In terms of entertainment, the Honda Civic features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on its 7″ display.

The Honda Civic VTi-S LUXE is available in dealerships now in limited numbers. It will be available in a choice of four exterior paint colours — White Orchid Pearlescent, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and Cosmic Blue Metallic.