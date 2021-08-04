Hootsuite acquires Conversational AI leader Heyday for $60 Million

Hootsuite has announced that they are acquiring Heyday, a Montreal-based conversational AI platform that enables brands to deliver personalised customer experiences through 1:1 messaging conversations.

Commerce is rapidly moving onto social and messaging platforms. Hootsuite is a social media aggregation service which has the largest customer base in the industry and with this acquisition will now allow brands to fully leverage conversational AI to create a better customer experience.

Heyday offers an enterprise-grade customer messaging platform that integrates seamlessly with e-commerce platforms and works with leading brands such as Lacoste, Decathlon, Cirque du Soleil, Danone, Rudsak, and Jack & Jones (Bestseller) to deliver more personalised and rewarding customer experiences via chat and video.

“Social is the new interface of commerce and customer care. Modern day brands have to manage a multitude of daily interactions and conversations at scale—which is impossible to do without AI automation. With the acquisition of Heyday, Hootsuite will now give AI capabilities to marketing, sales and support teams globally so they can deliver exceptional experiences at scale.” Tom Keiser, CEO, Hootsuite.

The adoption and use of social media has increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic. Hootsuite’s Digital 2021 Report found that over 4.2 billion active social media users are spending on average two hours and twenty five minutes a day on social and messaging platforms.

A study by Edison Research found that 39% of social media users expect a reply from companies within sixty minutes, yet the average response time is five hours. Through Hootsuite’s combination of automation and AI, brands can now, for the first time, respond intelligently, with personalised responses at scale in real-time. Hootsuite’s acquisition earlier this year of Sparkcentral, and now Heyday, provides brands the tools to foster more meaningful customer relationships through all stages of the buying journey.

“Hootsuite believes in the power of personalised marketing and frictionless customer experiences that build trust and relevance. The new generation of shoppers want to engage with brands by making purchases and receiving real-time customer service on social. The relationship starts and ends on social, so we’re excited to offer brands a better way to deliver successful customer experiences at scale.” Tom Keiser, CEO, Hootsuite.

Hootsuite’s expanded ability to enable brands and organisations to meet customers on social media and 1:1 messaging apps will create an opportunity for deeper relationships.