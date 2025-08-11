Horrific M7 crash shows why shouldn’t buy a car without safety tech, and actually use it

A confronting scene unfolded on Sydney’s M7 Motorway this morning, where a small car was crushed between two large trucks. The incident is a stark reminder of the dangers on our motorways and highlights why modern car safety technology is not just a gimmick, but a potential lifesaver.

The multi-vehicle accident occurred near the Light Horseman Interchange in Eastern Creek shortly after 9 am. At least four trucks and one car were involved, with the car, reportedly a Toyota Yaris, caught between two of the heavy vehicles.

Emergency services were quick to respond, with the Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter landing on the closed section of the M7. The female driver, in her 20s, was trapped in the wreckage for around an hour before being freed by Fire and Rescue NSW.

“CareFlight’s specialist doctor and NSW Ambulance paramedics provided critical care while Fire and Rescue NSW worked to free the patient from the vehicle. This mission is a great example of emergency services working together to get the best outcome for patients,” Mounties Care.spokesperson

The patient was transported to Westmead Hospital by road in a stable condition, a remarkably fortunate outcome given the circumstances. This type of concertina-effect collision is exactly what modern Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) are designed to prevent, but not all safety systems are created equal.

While most new cars sold in Australia come with a suite of safety features, the specifics can vary dramatically between makes and models. Even if a car has a 5-star safety rating, you should look deeper at the active safety features that can prevent a crash from happening in the first place.

Here are the key technologies that could have prevented this incident, and why one of them should be a non-negotiable for your next car.

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Often called a Pre-Collision System (PCS), this is the crucial last line of defence. AEB uses radar and cameras to monitor the road ahead and if it detects an imminent collision, it will automatically apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate an impact. The Toyota Yaris has had this as standard for years, and it’s a proven lifesaver.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

This should be a must-have feature for anyone who drives on busy motorways. Far more advanced than regular cruise control, ACC maintains a set following distance from the car ahead, automatically braking and accelerating. A system with ‘Stop & Go’ functionality can bring the car to a complete halt in traffic and move off again, drastically reducing driver fatigue and the risk of rear-end shunts.

It is crucial for new car buyers to check the specifications sheet carefully. Some cars only offer ACC on higher-spec models, while others may have a system that only works at high speeds and cuts out in stop-start traffic, which is exactly where you often need it most.

While we don’t know the exact specification of the car in this crash, the incident serves as a powerful lesson. The technology to prevent these accidents exists, but you need to ensure the car you buy actually has it. When you’re looking for your next vehicle, ask the dealer specifically for Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go – it could save your life.

As we hope for the driver’s full and speedy recovery, this terrifying crash should prompt us all to be more informed consumers and safer drivers. The future of road safety is not just about relying on emergency services after the fact, but actively choosing technology that prevents the worst from happening.

For more information on the work of CareFlight, head to https://careflight.org/