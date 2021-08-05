Houzz Pro introduces Teams for residential construction professionals to streamline Project Management

When my wife and I built our house a few years ago, gathering ideas was an important part of the process, to flesh out our design options, we used Houzz as a great resource for inspiration. That service also features a Pro section which now has a new feature called Teams.

This premium collaboration tool on Houzz Pro is aimed at construction and renovation professionals.

Houzz Pro, the all-in-one business management and marketing software, now enables builders and renovators to work seamlessly with employees and subcontractors through one dashboard.

The new tool keeps everyone on track with scheduling tools, including a project timeline in Gantt and calendar form, assignable tasks and daily logs.

“Teams is one of the most requested collaboration tools from our builder and designer customers, so we are excited to launch it for Houzz Pro. From one dashboard, pros can empower each team member and subcontractor with the information and tools they need to be successful and track their progress. We’re streamlining and simplifying the management process, making it even easier for our pro customers to run an efficient and profitable business.” Alon Cohen, Houzz Co-Founder and President.

Pros can grant team members role-based or project-based permissions to see or contribute to a project’s timeline and files, communications, and more. By setting roles and permissions, pros can control access to lead and project information and tools in Houzz Pro while keeping everyone productive and on the same page.

Marketing team members, for example, can be given access to all leads and estimates, while subcontractors can be assigned to specific projects, with access to the project schedule and the ability to create daily logs that the account owner can then view, edit and share with the client at their discretion.

Houzz Pro helps residential construction and design professionals to run an efficient, profitable business and makes it easy for them to reach new customers, all while delivering a standout client experience.

The new Teams tool is available as part of a Houzz Pro subscription in more than 10 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Subscription packages, priced to fit any budget or team, also include estimates, invoicing, lead management and business management tools. Pros can learn more and get started at houzz.com.au/pro.

The Houzz Pro app is available on iOS and Android devices.

The Houzz community includes more than 65 million homeowner and home design enthusiasts and over 2.7 million home renovation and design professionals around the world in more than 100 categories, including architects, interior designers, contractors and landscape professionals.

Houzz Pro starts at A$85 per month for the Starter tier, or A$129pm, or the Ultimate which costs between $3335 and A$1,199 per month (per market). The top tier offers unlimited team members and subcontractors.