How Raspberry Pi is making our lives easier

When the Raspberry Pi Foundation invented the Raspberry Pi, it probably never thought how huge the innovation would balloon. Though it continues to serve its intended purpose of providing computer access to schools, today it is helping people be more innovative, grow their hobbies and enjoy life.

This versatile and most affordable computer is enabling tons of projects that make life so much easier for many people. Here are a few ways that you can use your Raspberry Pi to make daily activities a lot easier for you.

1. It offers affordable laptops

Though laptops have become popular and less expensive, they still remain a luxury for many people. However, with a Raspberry Pi 4 working as the processor, anyone can build his or her own laptop. You only need a pi-topOS that has a 1080p screen. The pi-top comes with inbuilt educational software that teaches kids programming. This is a cool way to own a laptop that gives you so much more.

2. Making medication easier

A Raspberry Pi is helping revolutionize patient care in the most amazing way. Most patients lose track of when they should take their medication. With a Raspberry Pi, this can be a thing of the past.

Hospitals and home caregivers can build a pill dispenser that receives information through a Raspberry Pi. This dispenser is programmed to release out pills when it is time for medication. The caregiver just needs to control it over the web from a remote location.

3. Microwaving simplified

If you thought that the microwave made cooking easier, combining it with a Raspberry Pi will blow your mind. A microwave fitted with IoT technology, 3D printers, a barcode scanner and Raspberry Pi lets you enjoy a smart microwave right in your kitchen.

The smart microwave is able to search for cooking instructions and recognize voice commands, taking modern cooking to the next level. In addition, it can send you alerts when the timer is off to your social media pages. It also stores statistics of who has used it and the food it prepared, all of which can be accessed remotely.

4. Making language translation easier

In this era of globalization where technology has made the world smaller, we can now do business with anyone regardless of geographical location. However, language barrier is something we all face at some point.

The good news is that a Raspberry Pi 4 can help you create a universal language translator that works in real-time. You only need a wireless microphone or a USB and a speech recognition library for the software. To use it, just select the language that you want to translate to and start communicating with your business associates.

5. Baby monitoring made smart

Taking care of a young one can leave you sleep-deprived and tired, especially if you have an early morning the following day. Ask any parent, anything that can guarantee long hours of sleep is a savior.

Thankfully, with motion sensors, a webcam and a Raspberry Pi, waking up to check on the baby can become past tense. This smart baby monitor allows streaming the baby live to your tablet or phone. It

also allows you to play the baby some calming music to soothe him or her back to sleep from the comfort of your bed. A plus, it monitors the baby’s temperature and alerts you when it is necessary to take action.

6. Strengthening Wi-Fi signal

In this era when we rely on the internet to do most things, it can be frustrating when you can’t get a Wi-Fi signal in some corners of your home. However, if you have a Raspberry Pi with wireless capability, you can turn it to a Wi-Fi extender. This can be made possible with a USB Wi-Fi adapter that helps in repeating the Wi-Fi signal.

7. Owning a security camera is now affordable

Security is a major concern for most of us. When looking for an apartment, we mostly major in this area. Security cameras are relatively expensive, which is a hurdle for many people owning one.

A Raspberry Pi, however, can let you own a wireless security camera for less money. With a Raspberry Pi Zero W and Raspberry Pi 4 cameras, you can stream live your house from a remote location for that much-needed security.

Conclusion

There are countless projects that you can do with a Raspberry Pi. The good thing is that it is very affordable to get one. With little programming skills, little research and online tutorials, a Raspberry Pi opens you up to a world of endless opportunities to make your life much easier.