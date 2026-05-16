How to get Forza Horizon 6 Early Access on the cheap!

The internet is abuzz with racers sharing content from Forza Horizon 6. As someone who has played every Forza title (Motorsport and Horizon), I’m super keen to get hands-on myself.

Like many, I often leverage Steam for my game library. This makes managing games across PCs (across many years), and updates super easy, however.. if you want to get Forza Horizon 6, you’ll need the Premium Edition.

Right now, that would cost you a massive $189.95, which is more than I’ve ever spent on a video game, ever.

While the Premium Edition includes lots of other benefits on top of getting the game 3 days early, even I, as an avid sim racing fan and Forza fan, found that a bridge too far to climb.

Cut to me firing up the Xbox app, and we find ourselves a cheaper way to get Forza Horizon 6 Early Access.

If you, like me, have Xbox GamePass, there’s a cheaper option here, with the Premium Upgrade Bundle priced at just $94.95.

There are multiple tiers of Xbox Game Pass, so note you’ll need the right tier to make this work.

If you are on PC: You need PC Only ($16.95/month).

You need ($16.95/month). If you are on Console (Xbox Series X|S): You need Ultimate ($25.95/month).

Obviously those gamers who already pay for Xbox Game Pass, you’re entry will be cheaper, if you don’t then you’ll still get into FH6 Early Access cheaper than the outright purchase.

At that price, I’m a buyer, and I’m off to get stuck into the game. For those who can’t enjoy it yet, here’s just a taste of the action, which has now 7.7 Million views on X.