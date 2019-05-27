How’s 1.2Gbps sound? Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G just achieved that on Telstra

This week we’re getting our first real taste of 5G in Australia. This requires two components, the network and the devices and the first implementation of both are finally ready for prime time.

Ahead of the official release tomorrow, media were invited to Telstra to see the network in action. After seeing some early results from 5G internationally, the expectations were high. Thankfully we weren’t disappointed.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G achieved a massive 1.2Gbps. Obviously this was best case scenario, basically under a tower and hardly any users on it, but still, the fact both the network and the device (on sale tomorrow) are capable of these speeds is kind of amazing.

Under a landmark partnership with Samsung, the Galaxy S10 5G will be available through Telstra before any other Australian mobile operator.

Today is an historic moment in smartphone technology. Australians will be amongst the first in the world to experience the power of 5G as this is the third country globally where Samsung has launched the Galaxy S10 5G. We are delivering on a longstanding commitment to ensure that Samsung continues to set new milestones with its smartphones through meaningful innovation in design, engineering and network collaboration. There has been many years of research and development to get to this point and today represents the next chapter for what mobile technology can offer to Australians.” Samsung Vice President, Mobile Division, Garry McGregor

The first 5G-enabled smartphone was a major step toward bringing the revolutionary mobile technology to life: “This is a game-changing moment for our customers. We are putting the future into their hands. 5G promises our customers even better connectivity. Its ultrafast speeds, ultra-low latency and greater bandwidth will transform the way we live and work by enabling all sorts of future applications and technologies. Telstra Consumer Executive Kevin Teoh

Hero Plan

At launch the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB on the XL consumer and business lease plans for $144 a month (for 24 months, min cost $3,456) and will come with 160GB of data* plus Peace of Mind Data (no excess data charges in Australia)** or shareable data*** as well as Telstra’s sports, music and Wi-Fi data inclusions.

*Includes 100GB of bonus data for consumer and 120GB of bonus data for small business.

** Consumer plans only

***Small Business plans only

As part of the Telstra and Samsung partnership, customers who purchased a Samsung Galaxy S10+ through Telstra during the eligibility period earlier this year can now take advantage of the special upgrade offer, which allows them to trade in their S10+ for the new S10 5G at no extra cost. These customers will have 21 days from 28 May to redeem the offer.