HTC launches VIVE Eagle smart glasses in Australia with dual AI engines and privacy-first design for

Smart glasses are finally moving past early tech experiments into gear you actually want to wear all day. The biggest challenge has never been cramming cameras into a frame. It has been balancing battery life, weight, and the obvious privacy concerns that come with strapping a lens to your face.

HTC is officially stepping into the smart eyewear arena today with the launch of VIVE Eagle in Australia. Priced at A$799, the glasses land on shelves at VIVE.com, Amazon, and selected Harvey Norman stores across the country. Alongside the frames, HTC has rolled out the VIVE Power Boost magnetic battery accessory for A$79.

I have been reviewing the VIVE Eagle glasses over recent days, testing out the hardware, battery endurance, and AI switching in real-world scenarios. My full hands-on review will be live on techAU shortly, but here is everything you need to know about the specs, features, and local availability.

Flexible AI without the platform lock-in

Most smart glasses on the market force you into a single corporate walled garden. If you buy into one brand, you are locked into their proprietary voice assistant and model.

HTC takes a different route with VIVE Eagle. Through the VIVE Connect companion app on iOS and Android, you can choose between Google Gemini and OpenAI GPT. If you prefer Gemini for daily context and search, you can set that as your default. If you want GPT for reasoning and drafting, switching across takes just a couple of taps in the settings menu.

Basic voice interactions like capturing photos, playing music, or initiating phone calls are handled locally on device. When you ask more complex contextual questions, VIVE AI de-identifies and encrypts your query before routing it through enterprise accounts to your chosen large language model. This setup ensures third-party AI providers cannot easily build an advertising or tracking profile from your prompts.

The system also introduces features like Total Memory Recall to help you remember where you parked or recall specific details, alongside live translation across up to 96 languages in the Pro tier and image-to-text translation for menus and signs.

Hardware built around privacy by design

Privacy is the primary focus of the VIVE Eagle architecture. Instead of treating privacy as an afterthought, HTC has implemented strict hardware and software guardrails certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.

When you take the glasses off, the camera automatically disables. A dedicated outward-facing LED indicator lights up whenever photo or video capture is active, dynamically adjusting its brightness to the room. If someone covers that LED, the camera refuses to record. People nearby can even issue a verbal “stop filming” command to cancel an active capture.

All media stays encrypted in the 32GB of onboard local storage. Nothing uploads to external cloud storage automatically. You manually select which images or clips transfer over to your phone through the VIVE Connect app. Even if someone else pairs your glasses to their phone, your encrypted media remains locked.

Everyday eyewear specs and camera performance

Weighing in at around 49 grams with lenses fitted, the frames feel remarkably close to standard designer eyewear. HTC has launched two shapes, Pantos and Square, across six colour options: Charcoal Black, Clear Brown, Navy, Brown, Black, and Berry.

The optical setup is powered by ZEISS lenses, with options for UV400 Sunglasses, UV400 Clear, and UV380 Adaptive transition glass. For prescription wearers, HTC includes a Lenswap voucher inside every commercial box sold in Australia, covering script requirements from -8D to +4D.

Powering the unit is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform, paired with 4GB of RAM. The camera hardware uses a 12MP ultra-wide sensor capable of shooting 3K video at 2176 by 2944 resolution at 30 frames per second, high-resolution HDR stills, and 120fps slow-motion capture.

Audio is handled by open-ear directional stereo speakers with enhanced bass response, keeping your ears open to your surroundings during commutes or workouts. A four-microphone array, including a dedicated directional mic inside the nose bridge, filters out wind and background noise for calls and voice commands. The entire package carries an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

Battery life and charging speeds

Battery runtime on connected eyewear is always a critical factor. The built-in 235mAh cell delivers roughly 4.5 hours of continuous music playback, over 3 hours of phone calls, and up to 36 hours of standby.

Fast charging over the magnetic cable gets the battery from 1% to 50% in 10 minutes, reaching a full charge in around 35 minutes. Because the charging contact sits unobtrusively, you can charge the glasses while wearing them during long video streams or calls.

For extended days away from a wall socket, the optional A$79 VIVE Power Boost pack clips directly onto the frame. At just 8 grams, it extends overall operating time by up to 80% without creating awkward weight distribution.

“Technology should free our imaginations, and allow us to create and experience and improve our lives. VIVE Eagle is where style meets intelligence, it taps into powerful AI tools and frees your hands so you can be more present in the moment. You can explore new cultures, learn about paintings in galleries, and share your adventures effortlessly.” Cher Wang, Co-Founder and Chairperson, HTC.

Australian pricing and availability

The HTC VIVE Eagle is on sale in Australia starting today for A$799 through VIVE.com, Amazon, and selected Harvey Norman retail stores.

The VIVE Power Boost accessory is also available today for A$79. Every purchase includes two years of VIVE AI Plus access at no additional cost, along with the Lenswap prescription voucher. Stay tuned to techAU for my complete review and in-depth video walkthrough of the VIVE Eagle in the coming days.

For more information, head to HTC VIVE.