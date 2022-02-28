Huawei gets into the all-in-one market with the minimalistic MateStation X at MWC2022

This week in Barcelona, Mobile World Congress 2022 is happening and today, Huawei announced the launch of 7 new products, including its latest flagship laptop, its first all-in-one PC (the MateStation X), a new 2-in-1 laptop, its first E-Ink tablet, a new HarmonyOS tablet, the company’s first-ever printer, and a new portable speaker.

At the launch event, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, recommitted HUAWEI to its 5 to 10 year Seamless AI Life strategy aimed at delivering high-end experiences and innovations to global consumers and explained this strategy focuses on collaboration for five major scenarios: Health And Fitness, Smart Home, Easy Travel, Smart Office, and Entertainment.

“We are immensely proud of our journey in becoming one of the world’s leading technology providers and giving consumers access to the best IT intelligence at their fingertips. It has been four years since the start of our Super Device build and today we are very excited to be offering a new smart office experience where any HUAWEI device can be connected to another to serve as a functional module so that their capabilities and resources can be shared efficiently and effectively.” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group

Of the 7 new products announced, the HUAWEI MateStation X sticks out as one of the more important. This is an all-in-one PC featuring a Real Colour FullView display that has a slick, minimalist design, providing all the

Huawei’s first all-in-one desktop is the MateStation X features a minimalist aesthetic design with no visible ports on the back. With its unique dynamic hinge design, users can easily adjust the elevation angle of the screen with a single finger, allowing them to focus on efficient creation.

The HUAWEI MateStation X features a large 28.2″, 4K+ resolution in a 3:2 aspect ration. The display should appeal to those working on editing photos and video where colour accuracy is a key requirement, with Huawei focusing on this as a key feature. This display offers a really modern look, thanks to a narrow bezel design on four sides and a 92% screen-to-view ratio, offering users a borderless view.

It also has an anti-reflective layer and supports 10-point multi-touch for a premium viewing experience, while offering powerful performance and outstanding sound quality. Huawei is targeting both home and office use with the MateStation X.

The internals can be specced out with either a AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor. Included comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. When it comes to connectivity, Huawei includes WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Being an all-in one computer, it also comes with a wireless keyboard with fingerprint button (presumably for Windows Hello), a Bluetooth Mouse and Huawei’s slick wireless sharing is built-in, so if you have a Huawei mobile device, you can easily get photos to the computer by simply dropping your phone on the base of the stand.

One dissapointing aspect is that the webcam is just 1MP or 720p in quality. As the industry evolves towards 4K webcams, I definitely would have liked to see a 1080 webcam as a minimum.

In terms of ports, you get a 3.5 mm headset and microphone 2-in-1 jack x 1, USB-C x 2 (USB 3.2 Gen 1, 5V/2A max. charging, DP1.2 IN/OUT), USB-A x 2 (USB 3.2 Gen 1, 5V/2A max. charging).

Overall this looks like an interesting new entry into the all-in-one category.

