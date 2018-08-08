Huawei is bringing their quad-cam nova 3i to Australia

Huawei may be shipping the 2nd most smartphones on the planet, but they’re not stopping there. In Australia, they’ve just announced the Huawei nova 3i smartphone is coming later this month.

The latest phone is represents a further acceleration of the Huawei’s efforts to deliver higher end features to lower cost phones. The nova 3i features a 6.3″ display in a sleek body, with a whopping 4 cameras on-board. Even their flagship P20 Pro doesn’t have that. The front and rear dual cameras are designed to deliver more natural and precise images using the power of an AI processor.

Pre-Launch Offer.

As part of its initial debut in Australia, Huawei will pre-bundle Huawei nova 3i with a bonus pair of wireless Huawei Freebuds valued at RRP $199. Android and iOS compatible and with up to 10 hours of total playtime, the Huawei Freebuds are also IP54 rated for water and sweat resistance providing more versatility whether outdoors or indoors.

The ergonomic in-ear design with 4 included sizes of liquid silicone eartips, provide an incredible audio experience. Charging is easy. Simply place the Freebuds within the magnetic charging case for immediate for hassle-free charging.

The pre-launch offer will be available for online purchases through JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Mobileciti from 9th August 2018.

2018 has been an exciting year for Huawei. It’s a year where our significant research and development efforts are being recognized. Our mantra has always been to create products with innovations that enrich the lives of our users. We accomplished this with the amazing Huawei P20 Pro, arguably the best camera smartphone in the world right now. But our mission has always been to make cutting edge technologies more widely accessible which is why it’s our privilege to introduce the Huawei nova 3i – one of our most exciting achievements yet. We’ve been incredibly humbled by our customers who are continuing to choose Huawei all around the world. We are confident our Australian consumers will absolutely love the user-friendly functionality and the amazing design aesthetics of the Huawei nova 3i. Larking Huang, Managing Director of Huawei Australia Consumer Business Group.

Four Cameras.. 2 front, 2 rear

The Huawei nova 3i features four cameras – two on the front and two on the rear – coupled with a new generation AI processor. The powerful AI processor (Kirin 710) allows the rear camera to differentiate between a cat, dog, fireworks, plants, snow and more (over 500 scenarios across 22 categories), allowing the phone to optimize each individual scene for beautifully natural shots with a single push of the capture button. For the novice, the phone also features AI Intelligent Composition that shows the user how to frame the shot beautifully using digitally-overlaid visual cues.

The dual rear camera set-up is powerful thanks to a high quality 16 megapixel primary sensor and 2 megapixel secondary sensor that deliver sharper, more natural images in a wider range of situations.

The dual 24MP +2MP front facing cameras are equally as capable and are optimized for more natural selfies and a more authentic wide aperture effect. Additionally, the camera accurately maps out facial features in 3D and applies powerful, adjustable 3D lighting effects to recreate stunningly beautiful portraits. Thanks to the AI capability, the front facing camera also supports 3D Qmoji, a fun feature that digitally transposes a digital avatar onto the face of a user.

Video capture is equally as impressive with the ability to capture in 480fps super slow-motion video, allowing users to capture and easily share fleeting moments.

6.3-inch display

With over 2.5 million individual pixels (2340 x 1080 FHD+), the Huawei nova 3i’s generous but compact 6.3-inch display is sure to impress. Incorporating Huawei’s 2nd generation FullView Display for improved vibrancy and energy efficiency, the all-glass front panel with its symmetrically rounded corners work in tandem with the beautifully sculpted body to deliver an immersive and impressive viewing experience.

Colour reproduction is impressive (85% of wide colour gamut) delivering an unparalleled experience from online videos, text or games. The notch that cleverly conceals the dual front cameras and speaker magically disappears with the push of a button under the settings menu.



Storage

Whether it’s for work or play the Huawei nova 3i’s 128GB of built-in memory gives the freedom to do more. And if 128GB is not enough, simply insert an optional MicroSD card for up to 256GB of additional storage. More videos, more music and more of what you love.



Battery life

With one of the largest capacity batteries in its class (3340mAh capacity) the Huawei nova3i delivers an impressive experience whether it’s work play, movies or music.

Secure and Convenient Authentication

The Huawei nova3i provides a number of secure and hassle-free ways to unlock the phone. The sophisticated Face Unlock technology lets you unlock the phone through facial recognition. When the phone is picked up the ergonomically placed rear fingerprint sensor lets users unlock the phone with a touch. For added security, the contents on your microSD card can also be encrypted according to your user ID.

Dual-sim for work / personal lives

With dual 4G SIM support that is capable of connecting to multiple networks simultaneously, the Huawei nova3i gives you more freedom whether to roam internationally or to separate your work number from play. The phone is configured optimally to provide users with more flexibility – such as to take incoming calls and text with one SIM and to utilize data from another SIM.

Availability

The Huawei nova 3i is available in two colours – black and Iris purple.

The pre-launch offer of bonus Huawei Freebuds (valued at RRP $199) is available only for online purchases from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Mobileciti from Thursday 9 August until 23 August or while stocks last.



The official launch date is 23 August and from then the nova 3i will be available at $599 RRP from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Mobileciti, Bing Lee and Officeworks.