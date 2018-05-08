HUAWEI P20 Pro coming to Aus May 18th, a bargain at just A$1,099

In an era where the flagship phone from Apple and Samsung are $1,500, Huawei’s newest flagship, the P20 Pro will cost just A$,1099. At around 1/3 less than its rivals, the phone doesn’t short change on features, with super fast facial recognition, great screen camera, and battery life.

The phone goes on sale in a couple of weeks (May 18th), available from JB Hi-Fi, Mobileciti and Harvey Norman.

If you’re into photography and are wanting a DSLR-level photo from your smartphone, then this phone will appeal to you. The HUAWEI P20 builds on its predecessor’s foundation with a Leica dual camera featuring a 12MP lens with a pixel size as high as 1.55 μm, and a 20MP monochrome lens, enhancing the HUAWEI P20’s ability to capture photos in low-light settings.

The HUAWEI P20 Pro supports six-axis stabilization and 960fps super slow motion, which is 4x higher than the standard 240fps and captures details that cannot be seen with the naked eye. With Ultra Snapshot mode, the devices can capture an image in as little as 0.3 seconds by just double clicking the down volume button, even from an off screen.

Key features of the HUAWEI P20 Series include:

An advanced camera system to capture more light, more details and more beauty, featuring a revolutionary Leica triple camera and 5x Hybrid Zoom.

Innovative photography features, including Master AI with AI-driven professional photography and HUAWEI AIS (AI Image Stabilization), a powerful AI stabilization technology;

A timeless design with barely-there bezels and all-new gradient colors;

Ultimate performance, featuring the NPU on Kirin 970 and EMUI 8.1 based on Android™ 8.1 for a premium and smooth user experience.

4,000 mAh battery with AI-powered Battery Management.

At an exclusive technology briefing held this evening by Sydney’s harbour, Clement Wong, Head of Global Product Marketing, and Larking Huang, Managing Director of Huawei Australia’s Consumer Business Group, formally introduced the P20 Pro to Australia.

CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu said,