Huge screen, tiny price: How to score a 70″ 4K Tizen-powered Smart TV for $499

It looks like ALDI is kicking off 2026 by absolutely smashing the price barrier for big-screen entertainment in the home. While initial whispers suggested a higher price point, we have confirmed that the upcoming Saturday 24 January Special Buys will feature a massive 70-inch screen for under A$500 dollars.

The Bauhn 70″ UHD Tizen Smart TV is hitting shelves for an incredible A$499, setting a new benchmark for value in the Australian market.

Massive scale for a tiny price

It is impressive that a display of this size could be in your home for that price, just a few years ago that would have been unthinkable. At this price, it becomes more affordable for more applications, you may add another display to the home, or there’s plenty of commercial applications where large, cheap digital displays could come in handy.

While the full details of the display are not yet listed on Bauhn’s official website, we do know the unit features a 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160. On of the most important specs buyers look for is referesh rate and while we don’t have confirmation, I’d be very surprised if we see more than 60Hz.

Powered by Tizen OS

The secret sauce in this year’s Bauhn lineup is the inclusion of the Tizen operating system, which is the same platform used by Samsung. This means users get access to a polished, premium interface that is significantly more stable than the generic platforms often found on budget TVs.

The Smart Hub provides quick access to all the heavy hitters including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and YouTube.

Technical specifications and connectivity

Under the hood, the Bauhn 70″ Ultra HD Tizen Smart TV (we believe it’s model: ATV70UHDT-0126) which is well-equipped to handle a variety of home entertainment peripherals.

It comes with 3 x HDMI ports, allowing you to keep a gaming console, a set-top box, and a soundbar connected simultaneously without swapping cables.

One of these HDMI ports supports ARC, which is essential for a single-cable audio connection to external speakers or receivers.

More than just a big screen

The display also features HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, which helps to pull out more detail in the brightest and darkest areas of the image.

For those who still enjoy local media, the 2 x USB ports allow for easy playback of video, music, and photos directly from a thumb drive.

The physical design is surprisingly modern, featuring slim bezels that help the 70-inch panel blend into your living room wall rather than dominating it.

The 49 inch bedroom companion

If the 70-inch monster is too large for your space, ALDI is also offering a 49″ Full HD Tizen Smart TV for a very sharp A$329.

This smaller sibling also runs the Tizen OS, ensuring you don’t lose out on any of the smart features or app availability found on the larger model.

It is an ideal choice for a secondary bedroom, a home office, or a dedicated setup for the kids to play games on.

Complete the setup

To ensure a seamless set up, TV essentials are also available in the same sale to help you get everything running on day one.

You can pick up Low Profile TV Brackets for A$29.99, which are rated to hold these larger panels securely against your wall.

There are also 2m HDMI cables available for A$29.99 and various other TV accessories starting from as low as A$9.99.

Unbeatable value in the middle aisle

Whether you are upgrading from your current screen, furnishing a new room or simply wanting to enjoy TV bigger and better, this Special Buy delivers big features with big value.

The combination of a 70-inch 4K panel and a premium operating system like Tizen for under A$500 is a rare find in the Australian retail landscape.

Mark your calendar

As with most high-value electronics at ALDI, these units are expected to move very quickly when doors open on Saturday morning.

The 70-inch model in particular represents a massive amount of tech for the money, and stock levels are always limited per store.

If you have been waiting for the right moment to go big on your home theatre, this A$499 deal might be the best excuse you’ll get all year.

For more information, head to https://www.aldi.com.au/product/bauhn-70-ultra-hd-tizen-smart-tv-000000000000696414