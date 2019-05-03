Hyundai IONIQ Electric adds a bigger battery with 36% more capacity, now 294km range

A new IONIQ will launch in Australian in the second half of 2019 and Hyundai is making a substantial upgrade to the battery.

The new IONIQ features advanced connectivity services, SmartSense active safety and driving assistance systems and state-of-the-art infotainment features. In addition, both the exterior and interior design receive updates, while drivers of the new IONIQ Electric can also enjoy 36% added energy capacity thanks to an upgraded 38.3-kWh battery. This represents a total range of 294kms (WLTP regulations).

“Our new IONIQ models build on the success of the first generation thanks to a range of upgrades both in terms of connectivity features and design. When it comes to Hyundai’s eco-mobility vehicles, IONIQ is leading the way by offering our customers all they need thanks to life-enhancing, easy-to-use technologies.” Hyundai Motor Chief Operating Officer Thomas A. Schmid.

When you increase the size of the battery, of course, you get extra range, but the flipside of that is an increase in charging time. The new IONIQ Electric’s battery increases from 28 kWh to 38.3 kWh but thanks to a charger upgrade using a 100-kW fast-charging station, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes.

Connectivity in the new IONIQ

The new IONIQ features Hyundai Blue Link, a connected vehicle system which uses embedded telematics to allow drivers of IONIQ Electric to remote start and stop, while all versions allow remote lock or unlock and control air conditioning via a smartphone app. This technology also allows owners of the plug-in or electric model to remotely check the status of their battery so they know when they need to recharge the vehicle. Thanks to Blue Link, charging can be remotely controlled and scheduled via the app.

With the new IONIQ, Hyundai also introduces eCall, automatically dialing emergency assistance if airbags are deployed or the call button located above the rear-view mirror is pressed. Relevant information (car information, time of accident, driving direction, airbag and impact sensor information) is sent to the local emergency service.

The optional Audio Video Navigation system displays a wide variety of useful information across its 10.25″ split touch-screen, and features available Cloud-based voice recognition in six languages (with Blue Link). The improved screen can be customised providing two home screen versions and the ability to edit displayed widgets and icons.

In addition to standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay even with the base onboard system, with standard new Multi-Bluetooth function (with 10.25″ AVN option only) drivers of the new IONIQ can connect two phones at the same time to listen to each phone’s music through Bluetooth streaming.

Exterior design upgrades

Up front, the hybrid and plug-in versions of the new IONIQ now show a redesigned mesh-type radiator grille. The front of the new IONIQ Electric has been updated also with a new distinctive pattern on the closed grille.

All models feature an updated front bumper design with a silver-coloured moulding at the bottom and new anthracite seen on the rear bumper moulding and daytime running light bezels up front, creating a more refined and dynamic look.

The LED DRLs, as well as the newly available, LED head- and taillights have been completely redesigned to make the IONIQ stand out at night – offering not only aesthetic enhancements but also additional safety.

The IONIQ Electric now comes with redesigned 16″ alloy wheels and is available in no less than 9 paint colours, including four new ones: Fluidic Metal, Electric Shadow, Liquid Sand and Typhoon Silver.

Enhanced driving features

Taking a cue from its similarly innovative Kona Electric sibling, as a maximum use of regenerative braking technology, the new IONIQ Electric adopts 1-pedal driving capability, which allows drivers to stop the car by simply holding onto the left paddle shift lever with often no need to engage the braking pedal. Working thus via Smart Regenerative Braking, the level of energy recuperation is automatically adjusted depending on the road incline and traffic situation in front when coasting.

The new IONIQ Electric also features Eco+, which supplements the standard Eco, Comfort and Sport driving modes. By selecting the Eco+ mode, drivers reduce their energy consumption and the car’s remaining energy can be extended during unforeseeable emergency situations.

Price & Availability

The new IONIQ will launch in Australian in the second half of 2019. Local pricing and specifications will be announced closer to launch.

Specifications

Electric motor (IONIQ Electric) Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Maximum Power 136 PS Maximum Torque 295 Nm Maximum speed 165 km/h All electric range (target WLTP) 294 kms

