I took the Segway Max G3 off-road, so how did it go ?

This afternoon, I went on an adventure, taking the Segway Max G3 on a 20km journey exploring the great outdoors. While we often think of electric scooters as offering urban mobility, modern models like the Segway Max G3 are incredibly capable, offering the opportunity to explore much further.

The route selected offered a great opportunity to try the scooter off-road, encountering a variety of surfaces during the ride.

The route was a section of the 81km High Country Rail Trail that led me out to the Hume Weir. If you’ve never experienced it, you can find more information here – https://www.railtrails.org.au/trails/high-country-rail-trail/

The site lists Scooters as being suitable for the ride, which mixes tarmac, dirt, gravel and elevated bridge sections. Having ridden it today, I can attest that indeed, with the right scooter, it is indeed suitable for an electric scooter.

The journey took me about an hour to complete, with a brief pause at the weir to take in the views. During the trip, I traversed various changes in elevation, many of which were incredibly fun, but also potentially dangerous if not given the correct respect.

Let’s take you through the journey in pictures, and understand why this scooter was capable of the journey when many others may not be.

Under the power lines

Having taken the recently extended path that runs down beside the army, it was time to take a left and head off-road. I felt confident riding on the compressed dirt surface, but I did need to regulate speed around the corners.

Elevated bridge #1

During the ride, there are a number of elevated sections, which I assume are to ensure rideability during floods, although I know there have been times when extreme flooding occurs and the whole route is unavailable. As we head through Spring and into Summer, this is clearly not a risk, and the elevated sections turn into fun and interesting obstacles to traverse.

Elevated bridge #2

A little further down the path, we encounter the second elevated bridge, and this one is substantial. The entry and exits were smooth and easy to manage thanks to the suspension of the Max G3.

The grate-style bridge made quite the noise, but this was no match for the large 11″ wheels. I was able to hit top speed along this section.

Low bridge

This one was fun with a hint of danger. I love the clear warning labels on this bridge, letting riders know that this has some danger and that they should pay attention.

I assume the overhead section is necessary to add structural integrity to the bridge, but these have been installed at a height that meant I needed to duck to fit under the rails.

I’m 6″2 and the scooter’s large wheels and deck add another few inches to that. Combined with me wearing a helmet, it was important to duck to ensure I fit without smacking my head.

I took this as a challenge, and while it was different from any other part of the ride, it was a relatively short section and actually quite fun as a challenge. I slowed during the bridge section to increase my chances of making it through unscaved.

The Max G3 also features great handlebars, with generous hand grips, flanked by indicators, but the net result of this is that the scooter ends up being quite wide. The width of the bridge was also the tightest section of the ride, and it was important not to strike these on the sides or I’d certainly fall off; thankfully, this didn’t happen.

There’s certainly an element of danger adding to the excitement of the ride.

I like your Suitcase

This landmark is where the old Bonegilla Station used to reside (closed since 1971) and what’s left is the efficient platform, the sign and some rusted suitcases to remember a time gone by.

I didn’t need to stop here, but it did give me time to reflect on this decent stretch of tarmac surface on the ride. While it was fairly flat, it was littered with twigs, leaves and the occasional branch from the surrounding trees.

Initially, I played it cautiously, limiting my speed to ensure I didn’t get something stuck in the wheel, ending in a crash with a grazed arm, leg, or face.. but as the minutes went on, I grew confident and increased the speed, then locked it in thanks to the cruise control option.

Mission accomplished

Today’s target was to reach the Hume Weir and the stunning views that it affords. This mission was achieved, proving just how capable the scooter really is. I took a minute to consider if I would have embarked on this with any of the other scooters I’ve ridden, and the answer is – NO.

The combination of the wheel size, the suspension, the large deck, cruise control, traction control, and dual brakes all make the Segway Max G3 incredibly capable for a ride like this.

Seeing the views reminds you just how amazing the outdoors is and scooters like the Max G3 help you explore nature in a way that being on your keyboard just can’t.

While the scooter offers an amazing range and could have kept going long after this, it was time to head back to see the Formula 1 qualifying in Las Vegas, so I turned around.

On the way back, I stopped a few more times to capture just how interesting and engaging this trail really is. While much of the trip is flat, there’s plenty of vertical variance and at times the elevation change is quite steep.

Despite this, I never had to dismount; I was able to rely on the brakes and traction control to traverse downhill, despite the gravel surface, just moderating my speed to avoid front wheel washout.

The final run home

As the ride came to an end, it provided a moment to reflect on the events of the past hour. I passed a number of riders on the path, all on bikes; I was the only one on an electric scooter.

Most people, when riding for an extended period of time, will want to rest their body on a seat, which the scooter clearly doesn’t have. This means the standing position is critical to the ride comfort and thanks to the large deck, I was able to position my feet in such a way that made for a comfortable ride.

While the deck is technically wide enough to ride with your feet side-by-side, I find it’s important to stand with one foot in front of the other and bent knees to act like a spring, a second layer of suspension. This ride position, combined with the features of the Max G3 made the 20km ride easy to achieve.

While I didn’t need the navigation for this route, I did leverage the time on the display, enabling me to make an easy call on when it was time to turn around without having to remove my phone from my pocket.

Obviously, on a ride this long, you want to have entertainment and a pair of Google Pixel Buds 2a was a great option. These allowed me to switch between noise cancelling for the boring bits, or simply tap and hold on the left bud to open the mic to the outside world when passing oncoming traffic. Typically, it was a quick hi, or even a nod to acknowledge the other person.

With noise cancelling off, I could hear the quick whisper of wind passing by as I zoomed along the various paths, combined with the wildlife of birds and cows. This was one of my favourite rides, one I’ll definitely be doing again.

If you attempt something similar, just make sure you select the right scooter, and that traction control technology is worth its weight in gold, given the torque available in these electric motors would easily spin the wheels on these unsealed sections of the journey, potentially leading to danger.