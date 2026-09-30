I’d Given Up on Wi-Fi 7, Then I Discovered TP-Link IOT Network Option

Earlier this year I gave up on testing Wi-Fi 7 for a while and went back to a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system. Since then I have found a Wi-Fi 7 system that suits my house.

Unboxing

Setup

Why the first attempt failed

My home has a mix of Wi-Fi 4, 5, 6 and 6E devices. The hot water system, air conditioners, smart plugs, smart lights and home battery only work on 2.4GHz. The Amazon Eero and Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 7 systems I tried lock down most admin access. They also push every device onto one shared network name that covers all bands. The router then decides which band each device gets, and my smart home appliances did not cope.

The setting that fixed it

TP-Link said the Deco BE65 BE11000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System could handle this with a dedicated IoT Network. Turning it on is simple. Open the Deco app, tap More, then tap IoT Network.

The IoT Network is flexible. You can set it to broadcast on 2.4GHz only, on 5GHz only, or on both bands. For my old appliances I use it as a separate 2.4GHz network. Security can be set to WPA2, WPA/WPA2 or Open. I would not use Open.

I connected my smart appliances to the new IOT network and left everything else on the main one. They were all happy straight away. They have kept working reliably through several months of testing.

Key features

Tri-band Wi-Fi 7: TP-Link lists combined speeds of up to 11 Gbps, split across 5765 Mbps (6GHz), 4324 Mbps (5GHz) and 688 Mbps (2.4GHz). These are theoretical maximums.

TP-Link lists combined speeds of up to 11 Gbps, split across 5765 Mbps (6GHz), 4324 Mbps (5GHz) and 688 Mbps (2.4GHz). These are theoretical maximums. Multi-Link Operation (MLO): Lets compatible devices send and receive across different bands at the same time. TP-Link says this lifts throughput and cuts latency.

Lets compatible devices send and receive across different bands at the same time. TP-Link says this lifts throughput and cuts latency. 320MHz channels and 4K-QAM: The 320MHz channels work on the 6GHz band only. Both features need Wi-Fi 7 devices to make a difference.

The 320MHz channels work on the 6GHz band only. Both features need Wi-Fi 7 devices to make a difference. 2.5 Gbps wired ports: Each unit has four 2.5 Gbps ports that auto-sense as WAN or LAN, plus one USB 3.0 port.

Each unit has four 2.5 Gbps ports that auto-sense as WAN or LAN, plus one USB 3.0 port. Combined backhaul: Each unit can link to the others over wireless and wired backhaul at the same time.

Each unit can link to the others over wireless and wired backhaul at the same time. Separate IoT network: A second Wi-Fi network for smart home devices that can run on 2.4GHz, 5GHz or both, with device isolation available.

A second Wi-Fi network for smart home devices that can run on 2.4GHz, 5GHz or both, with device isolation available. HomeShield: Network scanning, parental controls and IoT protection. TP-Link says the basic plan is free and the Pro plan costs extra.

Network scanning, parental controls and IoT protection. TP-Link says the basic plan is free and the Pro plan costs extra. AI-driven mesh and roaming: One network name with roaming support for 802.11k, v and r. Your devices must support those standards too.

One network name with roaming support for 802.11k, v and r. Your devices must support those standards too. Device capacity: TP-Link claims it can connect over 200 devices. That figure comes from its own lab testing, so real homes will vary.

TP-Link claims it can connect over 200 devices. That figure comes from its own lab testing, so real homes will vary. Universal compatibility: Works with any internet provider and modem, and with older Wi-Fi generations. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Technical specifications

Category Specification Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) Wi-Fi speeds BE11000: 5765 Mbps (6GHz), 4324 Mbps (5GHz), 688 Mbps (2.4GHz) Bands Tri-band: 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz Antennas 4 internal high performance antennas Capacity features 6 streams, 2×2 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, Multi-RUs Advanced Wi-Fi features MLO, 320MHz channels, 4K-QAM Working modes Router mode and Access Point mode Ethernet ports 4× 2.5 Gbps per unit, with WAN/LAN auto-sensing USB 1× USB 3.0 port (FTP, media and Samba server support) Buttons Reset and WPS Wi-Fi encryption WPA, WPA2 and WPA3 Personal on the main network IoT network options Band: 2.4GHz only, 5GHz only or both. Security: WPA2, WPA/WPA2 or Open (not recommended) Guest networks One each on 6GHz, 5GHz and 2.4GHz Network security SPI firewall, access control, HomeShield security VPN OpenVPN, PPTP and L2TP/IPSec (server and client) Software features IoT network and device isolation, reboot schedule, static routing, node and band connection preference, Tapo/Kasa onboarding Internet protocols IPv4 and IPv6 WAN types Dynamic IP, Static IP, PPPoE, PPTP, L2TP Quality of service HomeShield QoS by device Management Deco app Dimensions (W×D×H) 107.5 × 107.5 × 176 mm Pack sizes 1, 2 and 3 pack, each unit with its own power adapter, plus one Ethernet cable per pack Operating temperature 0°C to 40°C Operating humidity 10% to 90% RH

Specifications are from the TP-Link Australia BE65 page, apart from the IoT network options, which come from my own testing in the Deco app. TP-Link says the 240MHz bandwidth on the 5GHz band may be unavailable in Australia due to regulatory restrictions.

What other reviewers say

Ray Shaw at I’mTech reviewed the standard Deco BE65 and called it “the ‘Toyota Camry’ of Australian routers”. He also gave a fair warning. Homes with lots of IoT gear should consider the more powerful BE68 or BE77 models, and wired Ethernet backhaul between nodes is still the best option.

I am not the only one who likes the IoT network feature. CravingTech reviewed the BE65 Pro, a close relative with faster Ethernet ports. The reviewer runs 40 to 50 devices at home and set the IoT network to 2.4GHz only. In that review’s words, “Having a separate IoT network removes much of that hassle.”

What it costs

The price for the three pack can sometimes be listed at shops over $1,000 but cheaper deals are easy to find. At the time of writing Bing Lee sold it for $927 and Amazon sold it for $869 (Prime members only). One and two pack options suit smaller homes.

Prices move, so shop around. Only buy Australian certified stock, as grey market imports may not work properly here. Wi-Fi frequency rules are different in other countries.

Is it worth it?

My earlier point about speed still applies. On a 250/100 NBN plan like mine, you are unlikely to notice a big jump from Wi-Fi 6. I did not choose the Deco for speed. I chose it because it let me keep my 2.4GHz appliances on their own network while having a modern Wi-Fi 7 network. That is my own view from one house, not a lab result.

If all your devices are new, a good Wi-Fi 6 or 6E mesh may be all you need. If you own smart appliances that only speak 2.4GHz, a separate IoT network is the feature to look for.

One thing that gives me confidence in the Deco BE65 BE11000 is the frequent software updates to make sure it remains secure.

Just like all the other Wi-Fi system manufacturers TP-Link Deco software will try to upsell you to their optional Antivirus, Security+ and VPN solution subscription. Prices vary from $59.99 to $209.99 depending on the option you choose and if it’s on sale.

For more information, head to the TP-Link Deco BE65 page.