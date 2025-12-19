IDEA: Use computer vision to ditch fixed speed limits for e-scooters and make them safe for the environment they’re in

Electric scooters have transformed the way we move around, offering a convenient and green alternative to cars for short trips. While the technology inside these micro-mobility devices has evolved rapidly, the regulations governing them feel stuck in the past.

Currently, most Australian states enforce a hard speed limit of 25km/h for e-scooters on public roads and paths. While this limit is designed with safety in mind, a one-size-fits-all approach ignores the reality of our diverse transport environments.

The risk profile of a scooter travelling at 25km/h changes dramatically depending on whether the rider is on a crowded CBD footpath or a wide, empty regional cycleway. We need a smarter way to manage speed that prioritises safety without unnecessarily hampering efficiency.

The limitations of current geo-fencing

Many rental scooter fleets already use GPS-based geo-fencing to automatically slow down riders in specific “slow zones.” This usually happens in high-traffic pedestrian malls or busy waterfront precincts where the limit might drop to 10km/h.

While this is a step in the right direction, GPS technology in dense urban environments is notoriously finicky. Signal bounce off tall buildings can lead to “drift,” causing scooters to abruptly slow down even when the rider is in a safe, open area.

More importantly, a static map cannot account for the time of day or the actual level of congestion on the ground. A path that is packed with commuters at 8:30 AM might be completely deserted by 11:00 PM, yet the speed restriction remains the same.

Introducing computer vision for real-time risk assessment

The solution lies in moving away from location-based limits and moving toward environment-based limits. By integrating computer vision and AI directly into the scooter’s hardware, we can allow the vehicle to “see” its surroundings just like a modern car.

Using a front-facing camera and an onboard processor, the scooter could identify pedestrians, cyclists, parked cars, and road obstacles in real-time. This data would then be used to determine a safe maximum speed for that specific moment.

If the AI detects a dense crowd of pedestrians on a narrow city sidewalk, it could automatically throttle the motor to a walking pace. Once the rider transitions onto a wide, segregated bike path with no one in sight, the limit could safely increase.

A dynamic approach to safety

A dynamic speed limit would essentially create a “safety bubble” around the rider that adjusts based on the proximity of others. This removes the burden of judgment from the rider, who might be tempted to weave through crowds at high speeds.

In a busy metro traffic environment, the scooter could limit speed to ensure the rider has ample time to react to car doors opening or pedestrians stepping off kerbs. The system would prioritise the protection of vulnerable road users through proactive technology.

Conversely, in regional areas or on empty suburban paths, there is very little reason to cap a scooter at 25km/h if the path is clear for several hundred metres. In these scenarios, a higher limit could be safely unlocked, making the scooter a more viable replacement for a car.

Borrowing the Tesla dashcam and Sentry Mode model

Beyond just controlling speed, the inclusion of high-quality cameras opens up another massive opportunity for rider safety: the integrated dashcam. Much like how Tesla vehicles use their Autopilot cameras for TeslaCam and Sentry Mode, e-scooters could provide continuous recording.

Having a built-in dashcam would be a game-changer for riders involved in accidents or disputes with other road users. Instead of mounting a bulky GoPro to a helmet, the scooter’s safety cameras could automatically save footage to an onboard drive or sync it to a smartphone.

This tech could even extend to a “Sentry Mode” for scooters, using the computer vision sensors to detect if someone is tampering with the device while it is parked. A notification could be sent to the owner’s phone, accompanied by a video clip of the potential thief or vandal.

The hardware requirements for smart scooters

To make this a reality, e-scooters would need a significant hardware upgrade, including high-definition cameras and neural processing units. We are already seeing this level of tech in high-end consumer drones and automotive ADAS systems.

“The integration of vision-based safety systems is the next logical step for micro-mobility to gain broader social acceptance.” Marcus Zorn, Lead Engineer, Urban Mobility Systems.

While this would likely increase the initial cost of the hardware, the benefits to public safety and insurance premiums would be substantial. Manufacturers could offer these features as a “Safety Pack,” similar to how car brands bundle autonomous emergency braking.

For rental fleets, the investment would pay for itself by reducing the number of accidents and the associated liability costs. It also provides councils with much greater confidence that scooters won’t become a nuisance in high-traffic areas.

Impact on Australian regulations and pricing

For this technology to be effective, Australian regulators would need to move toward a performance-based framework rather than a fixed-speed one. This would allow certified “Smart Scooters” to operate under different rules than basic, unregulated models.

Currently, a high-quality e-scooter like the Segway-Ninebot MAX G2 retails for approximately A$1,699. Adding a sophisticated computer vision system might push the entry price for a “smart-compliant” model toward the A$2,200 mark.

While A$2,200 is a significant investment, it is a small price to pay for the ability to travel faster where it is safe to do so. It also ensures that the rider is protected from the fines associated with speeding in restricted pedestrian zones.

Addressing privacy and data concerns

One of the primary hurdles for computer vision on scooters will be privacy, as the devices would essentially be recording their surroundings. To counter this, the processing should happen locally on the scooter’s “edge” device rather than in the cloud.

The system doesn’t need to store high-resolution video of faces; it simply needs to identify “objects” and calculate their distance and velocity. By keeping the data processing local and anonymous, manufacturers can maintain rider and pedestrian privacy.

Regulations should be clear that these cameras are for safety intervention only, not for surveillance or tracking. Clear indicators, like a small LED light, could show pedestrians when the safety system is active and scanning for obstacles.

Looking toward a smarter future

The future of transport is not just electric; it is intelligent and responsive to the world around it. We shouldn’t be forcing modern tech to operate under rules written for a different era of mobility.

By embracing AI and computer vision, we can create a transport ecosystem where speed is dictated by safety, not by a static number on a sign. This approach makes our streets safer for everyone while making micro-mobility a more attractive option for Australians.

It is time for the industry and the government to sit down and discuss how we can implement dynamic speed limits. If we want to reduce our reliance on cars, we need to make sure our alternatives are as efficient and smart as possible.

For more information, head to https://www.infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure-transport-vehicles/transport-strategy/active-transport