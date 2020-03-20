If NAPLAN online wasn’t such a disaster, we wouldn’t be cancelling, we’d be measuring the impact of remote learning

NAPLAN is the Australian testing that measures the proficiency of our year 3, 5, 7 and 9 students on literacy and numeracy.

The Government has announced that this year’s exams, scheduled for May, will be cancelled as a result of the disruptions caused by coronavirus.

Tracking student’s results across the country enables us to measure the performance of our education system between states and even different schools which are then published on the MySchool website.

Having a gap in this data will now create a circumstance where we have no idea of the impact of this major disruption to the education system and the students within it.

If the online version of NAPLAN wasn’t such a disaster, we could simply have students complete the test online and have a great ability to measure the impact of delivering classes online versus face-to-face.

These are unprecedented times and our school communities need to focus on the additional challenge of preparing for remote learning. I want to acknowledge the exceptional contribution from our teachers, support staff and principals at all schools during these challenging times. They can be assured that we are acting on the very best medical advice.” Victorian Education Minister, James Merlino

