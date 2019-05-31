If the Government was serious about safety, they’d exempt Tesla’s FSD from Luxury Car tax

Today saw the arrival of Tesla’s much-anticipated Model 3 order page. This revealed what Australians will be paying for the vehicle.

While the vehicle price is more than we expected (starting at A$66, rather than the $60k mark), it’s the options and fees that can send the price sky rocketing.

All Model 3’s come with Tesla’s Autopilot feature which enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane.

Full Self-Driving Capability is an option that enables the car to automatically change lanes on the highway and park itself in both parallel and perpendicular spaces.

Coming later this year to Full Self-Driving is the ability to:

Recognise and respond to traffic lights and stop signs.

Automatic driving on city streets.

Summon: your parked car will come find you anywhere in a car park. Really.

Navigate on Autopilot: automatic driving from motorway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars.

Here’s a video demonstrating that capability.

In Australia, FSD for Model 3 owners costs A$7,100. The good news is there’s no longer a penalty in the form of a higher price for those that choose to unlock that capability after purchase.

Below you can see the price impact different options have on the final price of a Model 3 in Australia.

The awkward part of the way the Model 3 prices landed in Australia is the price is right around the price that Luxury Car Tax kicks in and yes, there’s a healthy dose of Stamp Duty in there as well.

If you choose the Performance variant of the Model 3, you’ll be hit with $3,734 of Luxury Car Tax, $4,774 in Stamp Duty and a number of other fees that run you up to On Road fees totaling A$9,434.

This leaves buyers in an awkward position, chose to add the safer, Full-Self Driving feature, or opt out to save money and reduce your Luxury Car Tax.

If the Government was serious about road safety, they’d exempt Tesla purchases from Luxury Car tax when FSD is selected.

As many automakers are working on adding autonomous technology to their vehicles this shouldn’t be limited to Tesla, instead, any maker that can prove their technology stack is safer than humans, should be able to skip on LCT at least and possibly receive a discount on Stamp Duty.

Buying a Tesla? Please use our unique referral link for free Supercharging – https://ts.la/jason45054

