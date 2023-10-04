Ikea partners with Evie Networks to fast-charge your EV while you pick up your flatpack

On the back of partnerships with Dan Murphy’s and Hungry Jacks, Electric Vehicle (EV) charging network Evie Networks, has announced a partnership with IKEA Australia. This will see the installation of fast charging stations at the IKEA Tempe store, providing customers with a fast EV charging option whilst they shop.
Located at 634-726 Princes Hwy Newtown, NSW, Australia 2044, the charging solution at the IKEA Tempe site will feature two 150 kW concurrent chargers. This makes it the fastest charging option available at any IKEA store in Australia.
IKEA says they are committed to providing diverse charging options to ensure that customers have access to chargers that cater to their specific needs and use cases.
IKEA Australia is committed to its sustainability goals and has been providing charging infrastructure to support customers with electric vehicles since 2019. The home furnishing retailer also has electric vehicles in its fleet, which are reducing the company’s environmental footprint for home deliveries.
Evie is dedicated to creating an extensive network of fast charging stations, strategically placed with convenience and everyday amenities in mind for EV owners. The new charging site at IKEA Tempe will be a significant addition to this growing network, providing an essential charging solution for not only IKEA customers, but also adding an easily accessible charging location to a highly populated urban area.
Evie Networks Chief Operating Officer, Geoff Brady, said that retail, business and property owners are an important partner in providing solutions to support the increasing demand for accessible, everyday charging.
Alexandra Kelly, Zero Emissions Delivery Lead, IKEA Australia, said that supporting customers with zero emissions transport solutions is a key part of the IKEA sustainability agenda.
Evie’s partnership with IKEA follows successful collaborations with prominent retail brands such as Endeavour Group, Craveable and Hungry Jacks. These partnerships have significantly contributed to the acceleration of EV adoption among customers and fleet partners, with IKEA recognising the sustainability and business benefits of transitioning to electric vehicles for delivery purposes. This project received funding from ARENA as part of ARENA’s Future Fuels Fund.
For more information about Evie Networks and IKEA Australia, visit evie.com.au