IKEA takes delivery of Aussie-built 100% electric truck

Back in March, we brought you the news that IKEA was getting serious about powering their business using renewable energy.

IKEA has taken delivery of one of their new fully electric delivery trucks. This Hino 917 is a fairly capable truck, but converting it to an EV makes it far more environmentally friendly when transporting goods from the warehouse to customers.

Aussie company Sea-Electric uses the Hino 917 as a platform to add their SEA-Drive 100 drivetrain to, to create the SEA NNR EV.

This truck features a 99kWh battery pack that offers up to 350km of range, supporting a gross vehicle mass of up to 6.5t. Max power is 108kW and continuous power, but the torque is the impressive part 466Nm.

It’s great to see large companies like IKEA investing in Australia-built vehicles and technology. IKEA follow Woolworths as a customer for Sea-Electric in buying these vehicles.