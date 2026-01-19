Illegal eScooter was capable of 99km/hr

We have seen plenty of eScooter accidents over the years, but a recent incident involving two brothers at Cape Paterson is one of the most sobering reminders of why safety regulations exist. Victoria Police are currently dealing with the fallout of a high-speed collision that has left two young men with life-altering injuries and a parked car completely written off.

The crash occurred on Sunday, the 18th of January 2026, when a 22-year-old and his 17-year-old brother from Kew were allegedly travelling well above the legal speed limit. Riding together on a single, unregistered eScooter, the pair slammed into the rear of a stationary vehicle on Surf Beach Road.

The terrifying reality of illegal speeds

According to a report from Bass Coast Police, the impact was so severe that the parked car was deemed a total loss. More importantly, the physical toll on the two riders was catastrophic, with police describing the scene as too graphic to detail.

Initial police inspections of the eScooter suggest it was travelling at approximately 56km/h at the time of impact. In Victoria, the legal speed limit for an eScooter is capped at 20km/h, meaning these riders were doing nearly triple the allowed speed.

Even more alarming is the hardware involved in this incident. While it was being ridden at 56km/h, further investigation revealed the eScooter had the engineering capacity to reach a staggering 99km/h.

A lack of basic safety equipment

When you are travelling at those types of speeds, the margin for error is non-existent. Making matters significantly worse was the fact that neither the rider nor the passenger was wearing a helmet or any form of protective clothing.

The 22-year-old was transported to Frankston Hospital for treatment, while the 17-year-old was taken to Wonthaggi Hospital. Police have indicated that the injuries sustained will have a permanent impact on their lives, a high price to pay for a moment of recklessness.

Bass Coast Police did not hold back in their assessment of the situation on social media. They expressed frustration at the continued use of high-powered, illegal devices that pose a risk to both the riders and the general public.

“The impact caused significant damage to the parked car, and also to their bodies. The injures which they sustained are too graphic to describe, but will be life altering. The car was written off, as were almost the lives of the brothers.” Bass Coast Police, Victoria Police.

Fines and legal consequences

Following the incident, the 22-year-old rider is facing multiple infringement notices. These include failing to wear an approved bicycle helmet, exceeding the 20km/h speed limit, and carrying a passenger on the device.

The 17-year-old passenger has also been issued an infringement notice for failing to wear a securely fitted approved bicycle helmet. These fines are likely the least of their worries given the severity of the medical recovery ahead of them.

Police have issued a stern warning to parents across the Bass Coast and South Gippsland regions. They are urging families to inspect any eScooters being used by children to ensure they meet Australian legal requirements.

Not an isolated incident

While the crash was being managed by emergency services, another incident occurred nearby that highlighted the ongoing issues police face with micromobility. A 16-year-old male from Cape Paterson was spotted riding an eBike in the vicinity of the crash site while paramedics were working.

The teenager was allegedly performing wheelies, or ‘monos’, and was not wearing a helmet. This distraction was the last thing the officers needed while attending to a major trauma scene, and the rider was subsequently issued multiple infringement notices.

“We are sick and tired of dealing with these illegal vehicles, and we will take action against any offending, and this includes illegal vehicles which are being used by children and teenagers.” Bass Coast Police, Victoria Police.

Understanding the laws in Victoria

It is important for all Australians to understand that just because you can buy a high-powered eScooter online doesn’t mean it is legal to ride on public infrastructure. In Victoria, eScooters must be limited to 20km/h, cannot carry passengers, and riders must be at least 16 years of age.

Private eScooters that exceed these specifications or have the capacity for extreme speeds are classified as unregistered motor vehicles. Using them on roads or footpaths can lead to significant fines, or worse, the kind of tragedy we saw this weekend.

If you are looking to purchase an eScooter, ensure it is from a reputable local retailer that adheres to the 250W power limit and 20km/h speed cap. Anything else is a gamble with your bank account and your life.

For more information, head to https://www.police.vic.gov.au/electric-powered-scooters-e-scooters