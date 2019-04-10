In the race to 50% Electric Vehicles, someone actually asked the bloke that makes them

In the past two weeks, there’s been more written about electric vehicles in Australia than ever before, thanks to the Australian Labor Party’s announcement of an EV sales target for 2030. The goal for 11 years from now is to have half of all new vehicle sales in Australia to be electric.

In an ultra-predictable political party response, the Government immediately opposed the idea, but in all the debate about what was possible in that timeframe, nobody stopped to ask someone who actually makes electric vehicles. Today that changed as Atlassian co-founder, Mike Cannon-Brookes asked and got a reply from Elon Musk.

The reason it’s important and relevant to ask EV maker about Australia’s ability to meet this seemingly ambitious target, is that they have product information that is not public.

We’re all aware Tesla already has 2 EVs (the Model S and Model X) in the Australian market, but it’s the more affordable Model 3 that’ll land later this year that’ll potentially sell more than any other EV to date with the right mix of performance, autonomy and price.

When you’re making predictions about the future, you’re estimates are only as good as the information you have and Elon is acutely aware of the trajectory of the technology and battery costs (the single biggest cost component of EVs), namely because he’s dealing with it on a daily basis. Not only is he working on ramping up production of mass-market cars, his investment in multiple Gigafactories to make the batteries that will power this EV future.

While it’d be inviting to hit up all the CEOs of auto makers, Musk is clearly more engaged, more connected than most.

Norway has already proven it could be done last month. No question Australia could do this in far fewer than 11 years. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2019

It’s also worth noting that Musk’s company makes the end to end solution for the electrification of our vehicles. They not only make the cars, but also make the solar panels (and soon solar roofs), along with the Powerwall battery for your garage. This setup enables homes to charge their cars (and home) from the power collceted from the sun.

When it comes to public infrastructure, they also offer the commercial grade storage offering PowerPack which could be combined with solar at recharge locations, likely service stations, along our highways, so no, electric cars won’t kill the electricity grid.

Forget what our politicans say, they’ve proved their knowledge is incredibly limited on this issue, instead listen to people who are building this technology, who understand the components necessary to actually make this future a reality, that’s who I’d listen to.

More info at The Driven